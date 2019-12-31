911 dispatcher in Bristol recognized with awards for saving woman’s life
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Although 911 dispatchers are an integral part of the emergency response network, they are often the unsung heroes behind the scenes. But their persistence and dedication help save lives.
Jessica Donihe, 32, a 911 dispatcher with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, is credited with saving the life of a woman who attempted to hang herself.
A four-year veteran with the department, Donihe says she knew right away that something was wrong.
“The call came in later in the evening,” Donihe recalled. “I was unable to get anything over the phone — like I could hear that something was going on on the other side of the phone, like an open line. I could hear a bit of something.”
She redialed the number several times until she was able to determine a location, to which she sent officers.
When they arrived, they found a woman who attempted to hang herself with a string from her sweat shirt. Read the full story here.
