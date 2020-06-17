Unplug a death metal band, put a banjo and washboard into their hands and overalls on their backs, and you have the Deadwood Drifters.
Mayhem engaged, the Deadwood Drifters embark upon Capone’s in Johnson City at 9 p.m. Friday. The irreverent band of misfits shares the bill with Erwin-based death metal troupe, Paradoxum. All proceeds from the show will benefit Johnson City’s Black Lives Matter movement.
“When we started as a band,” said Alex “Sideshow” Yates, banjo player for the Deadwood Drifters, “we wanted to make aggressive music.”
Typically, that translates to either punk rock or heavy metal. Those elements retain well within the layers of the band. However, their DNA isn’t so simply identified.
“When we started,” Yates, 25, said, “it was in line with Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, but we’re also into heavy metal and punk rock.”
So they tossed the lot into a simmering kettle when the band formed in 2015. They originated in and base much of their content on having grown up in Carter County. Altogether, they’re a motley Appalachian crew of unpredictability.
“I write most of the lyrics,” said Rob “Hambone” Willis, the band’s guitarist and singer. “We wanted to write about our area but not just the streams and the mountains, the pretty things. It’s not always beautiful.”
Witness “Ashes and Dirt,” the title track from the Deadwood Drifters’ 2019 LP. Recorded at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, the song references recent deaths of several members of Willis’ family, including his parents.
“It’s a release for me,” Willis, 35, said. “It’s hard, but it’s easy, too, because I can just get onstage and scream.”
Thematically, modern-era relevancy swirls within Deadwood Drifters’ material. Substantively, as with skeletons in one’s closet, multiple layers emerge as if from the dark.
“With lyrics, I’d like to think that it sticks with people,” said Hiram Sawyer, 39, the band’s upright bass player. “All of our lyrics have bits and pieces of our lives in them. Our lyrics deal with mental illness, addiction, poverty.”
Consequently, a sense of harshness reverberates in such songs as “Blood in the Hills.” That one, Yates said, began as a murder ballad but evolved into a tune that’s exceedingly relevant to much of the societal discord awash in America today.
“It’s personal music,” Yates said. “We take it seriously in how it’s presented.”
Look at them. They appear more akin to Slayer’s country cousins than Appalachian relatives of Ralph Stanley.
“At our shows,” Willis said, “it looks like we’re going to do death metal until we pull out a banjo.”
But again, appearances can deceive. Banjo, yes. Washboard-and-guitar-driven acoustic music, unquestionably — as injected with angst and attitude as showmanship.
“We’re not angry people,” Willis said, “but we do write angry music because it’s about things people choose to ignore.”
Deadwood Drifters rate as neither languid nor tepid. Lyrically, they’re as pointed as Dracula’s canines. Bloody sharp. Musically, they bear an understated quality of the ominous, an acoustic notes-and-keys equivalent to the bogeyman creeping up on you in the dark.
“In Carter County, it’s God’s country, but the devil’s been running through,” Willis said. “Our songs are pretty much about that.”
