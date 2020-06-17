BRISTOL, Va. — Daze done, Lips locked.
Blink an eye, change the world. Just look around. Take it all in to include last week’s transformation from straightforward rock band Broken Daze, who metamorphosed into psychedelic rockers The Velvet Lips.
Sidle up to The Velvet Lips during their debut show. They’ll crack the cellophane on Saturday at the Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee.
“We rehearsed for the first time last Wednesday,” said Brad Albert, 22, rhythm guitarist for The Velvet Lips.
Albert spoke with his Ferrari-red Gibson Firebird in hand. To his right stood new lead singer T. J. Darnell, lead guitarist Marshall Herndon, drummer Brayden Henard and bass guitarist Andrew Glass.
“We’re all inspired,” Herndon, 19, said as he gripped his gold top Gibson Les Paul. “The ’70s sound is just one corridor for us. Now we’re getting into slow blues, psychedelic blues.”
Gathered, The Velvet Lips appear as if transported from the 1970s. Long and shaggy hair jibe with guitars slung low and T-shirts that proclaim such golden nuggets as Van Halen’s 1978 tour.
Yeah, they’re about to rock the cradle.
“As soon as I heard these guys play music,” said Darnell, 30, The Velvet Lips singer as well as rhythm guitarist and keyboardist, “I thought, ‘This is the kind of music I want to be a part of.’”
Aficionados of local music may recall Darnell as the lead singer of now-defunct Hip Gypsy.
“We’re revitalizing our sound now that T.J. blesses us with his voice,” Herndon said. “When he plays keys, it’s like psychedelic rock. We still like the ’70s and ’80s rock sound. We like the aggression. But now it’s more layered.”
Picture Pink Floyd in dreamy psych-rock mode as spliced with Guns N’ Roses’ reckless abandon. Spread wide. Fertilized with imaginative riffs and leads and heavy doses of improvisation, The Velvet Lips’ inventive style emerges.
“This is an opportunity for people to hear something they’ve never heard from a local band,” Albert said. “It’s not bluegrass. It’s not country. It’s something that breaks the norm around here.”
Few bands on the local front reference musical wunderkind of yore Frank Zappa. With his Mothers of Invention, he applied jazz improvisation to a foundation of rock for as “far out” a result as any band had conjured before or since. The Velvet Lips tap into that stream of sonic weirdness.
“There’s a lot of improv that comes from the heart,” Herndon said. “It’s musicians opening up and pouring out a lot of dynamics.”
As a new band with but a handful of rehearsals tucked into their guitar cases, The Velvet Lips will draw somewhat from a pair of EPs from their Broken Daze former selves. Retooled takes of “Stay with Me” and “Heart of Gold” may coexist amid covers including Led Zeppelin’s propulsive “Moby Dick.”
“We’re going to transplant a couple of songs from our Broken Daze days, like ‘Wishing Well,’” Herndon said. “We’ve got skeletons of four more that we’re working on. That will be our first show. We’re going to improv a lot.”
Reference the cover of Van Halen’s “1984” album. An image of a cigarette-smoking baby represented a new year, and sound dawned. Likewise holds true for The Velvet Lips. They’re so new they don’t even have a website address as yet.
But on Saturday, witness The Velvet Lips out of their crib, kicking and screaming with a brand-new howl barked as if to the moon and back.
“Our first show will be a wild ride,” Albert said. “This is new. This is something different that’s not polished — yet. But it’ll be great.”
