The Usual Suspects
Hold on, but don’t necessarily sit tight.
As Americans pause while in the grip of the coronavirus outbreak, not all seems frozen.
As of this writing, Kingsport’s Usual Suspects are still on to appear Friday at Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee. That’s according to bandleader Quentin Horton.
“You know what?” said Horton. “It hasn’t been canceled yet.”
You may know Horton as a member of beloved local legends Hundred Acres. He’s a longtime guitar slinger and singer of considerable note.
“We play really obscure and super old standards,” Horton said. “We’re pretty heavy into the blues. We use these songs as tools to step out and really play. It lets us stretch out and try new things. We’re playing wild stuff. I’m pretty restrained with Hundred Acres.”
Noah Spencer
Music overcomes. Even amid an international crisis, music and those who play it persevere to offer blessed respite for the public.
So it goes with Noah Spencer. The multi-instrumentalist steps forth March 27 for a bite of music at Quaker Steak & Lube in Bristol, Virginia. Don’t know him?
Spencer hails from Southwest Virginia. He plays guitar, drums, piano and ukulele. Oh, and he sings like a person meant to sing — with a refined touch that bespeaks talent in abundance. Like a growing number of musicians, one genre doesn’t fit Spencer. He’s country and gospel, rock and pop. Some may call him Americana, but Noah Spencer best classifies as a musician without borders.
Hustle Souls
Dirt lines the cuticles and dust the lapels of Asheville’s Hustle Souls.
Hone in to The Hustle Souls as they press play March 28 at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon. As of this writing, the show appears to be on. Check with the venue before driving to the show.
Their worth the effort. On the road and grinding their way to notoriety for more than a decade, they’ve whittled a style that bears no simple categorization. Check their album, “Color.” The Hustle Souls’ refined approach informs such sinewy odes as “Black and Blue” and “Make Believe” with three-part harmonies and soul man grooves.
Music Notes
As COVID-19, the nefarious coronavirus, bathes America from coast to coast in caution and terror, the concert touring industry reacted with flurries of postponements and cancellations of concert appearances. Bristol has not been immune to that.
For instance, the 6th Annual James Wimmer Bristol Spring Bluegrass Festival was to have staged Friday and Saturday at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Bristol, Virginia. Its lineup, stout with legends including Larry Sparks and young firebrands such as The Kody Norris Show, has been canceled.
That show joins a trio of postponements at Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts.
For instance, country’s Cody Jinks was to have appeared at the Paramount on Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19. Those shows return to the lineup on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11. Historic Blind Boys of Alabama were to have played the Paramount on Friday, March 27. That was rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Finally, hair metal’s Sebastian Bach was to have made his Paramount debut on Sunday, April 26. Now look for the former lead singer of Skid Row to appear at the Paramount on Sunday, Nov. 29. For more information, call 423-274-8920 or visit www.paramountbristol.org.
Heralded Song of the Mountains, which stages each first Saturday of the month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, has canceled its next show. Slated for Saturday, April 4, the show was to have featured Grand Ole Opry star T. Graham Brown. As of press time, there’s been no word as to when or if the show will be rescheduled.
Likewise, as of now, Song of the Mountains’ installment for May, which features Bristol’s Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on Saturday, May 2, remains on. For more information, call 276-783-6093 or visit www.songofthemountains.org.
Meanwhile, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia announced a closure through at least Monday, March 30. As of now, the museum’s staging of its monthly Farm and Fun Time Show, which gets underway next on Thursday, April 9, with bluegrass’s Merle Monroe, remains as-scheduled. For information, call 423-573-1927 or visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
In Johnson City at Freedom Hall, Christian singer Zach Williams was to have appeared on Saturday, March 28. That show has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 24. For additional information, call 423-461-4855.
Minnesota’s Soul Asylum stirs a pot of alternative rock during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find three songs at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/soul-asylum/feb-19-2020-paste-studio-nyc-new-york-ny. Known for their smash, 1993’s “Runaway Train,” Soul Asylum offer acoustic renderings of tunes including “Dead Letter” and band favorite “Somebody to Shove.”
