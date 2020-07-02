Gene Simmons poses in the corner, makeup and tongue and all.
The Beatles stride across London’s Abbey Road atop a doorway.
It’s March. And on the other side of the glass inside Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio, The Billy Crawford Band plied the blues. Ten songs, full band, new album.
Hear the album and buy it Friday at Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee. Longtime local and regional favorites, The Billy Crawford Band intend to serve the full platter of steaming songs live and on CD.
“Bring your mask. Bring your chair,” said Crawford. “The first set of the night, we’ll play the album in its entirety.”
Pick up a copy of Crawford’s new album, “Oh Yeah!” at the show for $15. One can also find it on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify and so forth.
“The second set we’ll feature 13 new songs that we’ve worked up,” said Crawford, who plays lead guitar in his band. “You’ve got to keep growing as a band.”
Growth exudes throughout “Oh Yeah!” Erin Larkin sings lead, Crawford wails on electric guitar.
“She’s amazing, a naturally gifted vocalist,” Crawford said. “The key doesn’t matter. She can sing in any key. Her range is huge. She knocked the vocals out for this album in two hours.”
In tandem with Crawford’s blistering blues-rock leads, Larkin’s sumptuous-to-simmering vocals inflame an album that’s neither mere blues nor exclusively rock.
“It’s a diverse album that encompasses blues, boogie and ballads,” Crawford said. “It’s not just one style of blues. It’s got our stamp on it.”
It’s mother blues and baby rock. From the cradle to the roadhouse, it’s one jukebox rattler coiled upon another. Hear 'em play, hear 'em strike.
First stroke heard, Crawford exhumes Lonnie Mack’s “Wham!”
“It’s the first song on the album,” Crawford said. “We call it ‘The Wham 2020.’ My buddy, Victor Lawson, plays on it. It’s based on Lonnie Mack’s version yet done our way. It sounds like we’re standing toe-to-toe, battling.”
Notes fly like bullets outta Clint Eastwood’s gun. Bang! And you’ve got the blues, pal. From the title track rave up through Willie Dixon’s “Natural Born Lover” and David Allan Coe’s “The Ride,” shrapnel flies in the form of blues-rock beauty.
“Erin recorded ‘The Ride’ when she was 15,” Crawford said. “This is a version that was rewritten in the 1990s. It’s done Texas style. It’s about Stevie Ray Vaughan. When she joined the band last year, I said we need to resurrect that. Now it’s a crowd favorite.”
Sit back and rock, yeah, rock. Or bound up, roll back the rug and cut an easy-does-it rug to such slow-burners as Bonnie Raitt’s “Love Me Like a Man” and Deborah Coleman’s “The Dream.”
Of note, Crawford formed his band in 2002. He had been on the road, toured America for about a decade as Coleman’s guitar player. They wrote and recorded songs together, shared bandstands with blues royalty from B.B. King to Freddie King.
With his new album, he made sure to provide a couple of nods to Coleman, who died in 2018.
“There’s a couple of Deborah Coleman songs on the album that she and I wrote together,” Crawford said. “They’re a couple of minor key tunes that I wanted to bring back to life.”
Magnificence permeates Crawford’s album. Songs including Susan Tedeschi’s “It Hurts So Bad” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Driving South Again” spotlight abundant talent within Crawford’s band. For one, Mary Munsey charms with the sax. For another, Crawford’s 17-year-old son Tyler Crawford provides road-hugging rhythm guitar on a trio of the album’s tracks.
Collectively, The Billy Crawford Band’s new album serves as proper punctuation on a career, sound and batch of new recordings best underscored as “Oh Yeah!”
“It’s done our way,” Crawford said. “It’s always done that way. Artistically, we’re able to be ourselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.