Evie Andrus
Feeling blue and perhaps alone?
Then inject Evie Andrus for a night of happy-go-lucky personality and prodigious music. The Knoxville-based fiddler leads Believe in Bristol’s apropos its Social Distancing Series on Tuesday. Simply access her live feed via Bristol’s Border Bash page on Facebook at 7 p.m.
Andrus hails from North Dakota. She bears an infectious style that’s all smiles and sizzling fiddle chops. She’s played onstage and recorded with rock bands to country acts, bluegrass troupes and classical folks. She’s appeared during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion multiple times, sat in with The Black Lillies, Roger Alan Wade and more than there’s space to note. Brilliance has a home in the music of Evie Andrus. Tune in for a wild and wonderful dose.
Grand Ole Opry
Marty Stuart stood on stage of the Grand Ole Opry as he played a guitar once owned and played by Jimmie Rodgers, the father of country music. Vince Gill sang. Brad Paisley, too.
No one sat in the seats inside Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House to hear them last week. Likewise when the Grand Ole Opry streams live Saturday from the Opry House, not a soul will sit within those hallowed walls. However, anyone can watch live via www.opry.com or www.circleplus.com. Connections will also exist on the Opry’s Facebook page.
Saturday will mark the third consecutive week for such livestreams of the Grand Ole Opry. The first of its kind in the legendary live radio show’s 95-year history, the first installment featured such Country Music Hall of Fame members as Bill Anderson and Connie Smith. No word as to who will lead this week’s lineup. However, given the recent passing of longtime Opry members Jan Howard and Joe Diffie, logic indicates that some sort of tribute could be forthcoming.
Melissa Etheridge
Welcome to the home of Melissa Etheridge.
Simply crack open her door and go right in every day at 6 p.m. through the rock legend’s Facebook page. Etheridge bills the daily dose as “Concerts From Home.” She takes requests on Twitter via @MEtheridge.
“Sit back, relax,” said Etheridge during Monday’s performance. “If you’re at work, don’t let ’em know!”
Etheridge proceeded to sing her timely “Yes I Am.” Guitar in hand, lyrics including “In these days and hours of fury, when the darkness and answers are thin,” Etheridge poured passion as if it were her very lifeblood. Drop upon scintillating drop streamed dispatches of needed vitality and humanity. That’s Etheridge, apt for today and all foreseeable tomorrows.
Music Notes
Fare thee well, Joe Diffie, age 61. A victim of COVID-19, the Grammy-winning country singer bore a distinctive style, one established on and laced throughout with unbridled emotion. When he sang “Home,” one felt at home. When he sang of love, one could feel a heartbeat. When he sang of loss, pain resonated powerfully.
“We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic,” said Joe Diffie during a statement last Friday upon his announcement of having tested positive for coronavirus.
Diffie, who performed at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in 2010 with his bluegrass band, enjoyed a million-selling career in country music. His albums, 1993’s “Honky Tonk Attitude” and 1994’s “Third Rock from the Sun,” each sold copies in excess of a million.
Hits, including 1990’s career table-setting “Home” and 1993’s honky-tonker “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” made Diffie a star. He joined the prestigious Grand Ole Opry as a member 25 years ago. In January, he celebrated the milestone on stage at the Opry.
“Joe was a character,” John Anderson, fellow country star, said in a statement. “A great singer of songs and always had a story or joke to make you smile. I’ll miss crossing paths with him every year on the road, and my heart goes out to his family.”
When Diffie appeared at Rhythm & Roots, he did so in support of his first bluegrass album, “Homecoming: The Bluegrass Album.” Back home in Oklahoma, he sang bluegrass before he moved to Nashville to try his hand with country.
A couple of years ago, Diffie expressed to me his appreciation for a career that he said brought him more than he had ever really thought would come his way.
“I am grateful and thankful for my career,” Diffie said. “I had a good 20-year run with hits. I’m making a good living.”
And he left an unforgettable mark. Joe Diffie led a life of music that touched millions. He brought home and heart to people well in need. Now that qualifies as a life led well.
Nine Inch Nails deliver an entirely new double album within this week’s free MP3 downloads. Fire up the band’s official website at www.nin.com. Read a message from Trent Reznor and band, after which find a link to download the album, “Ghosts V-VI.”
