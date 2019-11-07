Symphony of the Mountains
Elegance unravels note by note. Subsequent beauty nestles in one’s ear, immerses, then settles to stir the heart.
So it goes from music played by the majestic Symphony of the Mountains. Local treasure Symphony of the Mountains present The Magic of Strings/Strings and Things on Saturday at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee. Featured guests include the Symphony of the Mountains Youth Orchestra Strings and the ETSU Chamber Orchestra.
Encounter classical music with verve. Repertoire for the evening includes “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.” Composed by Vaughan Williams in 1910, the 15-minute undulating piece hearkens to the English Renaissance. It’s black and white to color, calm to breezy, subtle and sonic much like a pleasant conversation with an old friend.
Bill Gaither Vocal Group
Bill Gaither dates to the days of Elvis Presley rock and the 1950s, long before John, Paul, George and Ringo invaded America.
Gaither’s name, synonymous with Southern gospel quartet singing, brings his hallowed vocal group to the region Friday. Witness the Bill Gaither Vocal Group at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport. From Elvis to The Beatles, Gaither’s seen much come and go during his 60-plus years on stage.
“The message is the same yesterday, today and forever,” said Gaither of his rock of ages gospel content. “We’ve been consistent in the message.”
Black Star Sanctuary
Seattle’s fertile grunge rock scene birthed Pearl Jam and Nirvana, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains during the 1990s. Nationwide, legions of bands picked up their lead.
Kingsport’s Black Star Sanctuary number among them. Tune in to the four-man grunge-laden band on Saturday, Nov. 9 at O’Mainnin’s in Bristol, Tennessee. Led by lead singer Joel Blevins, Black Star Sanctuary feature a stripped style wherein the guitar and vocals propel the band’s hard-driving sound.
Original songs fuel Black Star Sanctuary’s attack. At times, as on their song “Longshot,” echoes of Soundgarden meets Alice in Chains thread through their sludgy creation. Likewise “Chemical Euphoria.” As with most of the band’s output, it hurdles along amid a generous chunk of melodic verses and a sing-along chorus. For those who miss grunge of the '90s, summon Black Star Sanctuary, one of the finest rock bands in eons to hit the Tri-Cities.
Music Notes
Welcome Cascade Draft House, Bristol’s newest entrant in the downtown Bristol music scene. Located at 828 State St. in Bristol, Tennessee, a strong lineup of live music fills their calendar for November.
On stage, tonight heralds Bristol’s stout JP Parsons. Friday night finds Americana dup Honest Outlaws, who hail from Jonesville, Virginia, inside the gleaming new venue.
On tap, Cascade Draft House rotate 40 draft beers at all times. Their current lineup features brew from made in Bristol, Virginia, to Los Angeles and even Buenos Aires.
Drink up to the bluegrass of Fiddling Leona and JP Mathes (Nov. 14), Big Like the Ocean (Nov. 16), folk singer Ryan Ward (Nov. 21), troubadour Mike Preslar (Nov. 23) and Blountville’s Mick Kyte (Nov. 26). Performances typically start by 7 p.m.
For information on Cascade Draft House and its lineup of music, call 423-360-8900 or 423-573-1185. Visit the establishment online for a current list of their beers at www.cascadedrafthouse.com.
Coming next week: Look for a review of Slayer in Salem, Virginia, during the legendary thrash metal kings’ gargantuan final tour.
Look to New Orleans for the music of Dave Jordan. A hidden gem, Jordan delivers four scintillating songs for this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/davejordan/burning-sage. Find four well-varied roots rock songs including the smoky ballad “Tucumcari Tonight” from Jordan’s outstanding new album, “Burning Sage.”
