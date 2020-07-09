Q: Can you help me find a song? The song is “Steal My Sunshine” by Lit. I’ve checked all of their albums and cannot find it anywhere.
A: Your unsuccessful search is due to the fact that “Steal My Sunshine” is by Len and not Lit. Len is a Canadian group formed by Marc Costanzo and his sister, Sharon. “Steal My Sunshine” is their one and only American hit, reaching No. 9 in 1999. It was included on their debut album, “You Can’t Stop the Bum Rush,” and on the soundtrack to the movie “Go.” Lit is a California band that also had a hit in 1999 with “My Own Worst Enemy,” which reached No. 1 on the Modern Rock Charts.
Q: Can you tell me why some songs by the Crystals were performed by the original group while others are performed by Darlene Love?
A: One of the most famous girl groups of the early '60s, the Crystals began singing together in high school in Brooklyn, New York. One of their first professional jobs was singing demos for the publisher Hill & Range. While recording, they caught the attention of Phil Spector who was just starting a new record label, Philles Records. Looking for new groups to record, he signed the Crystals to his label. In the autumn of 1961, they recorded “There’s No Other Like My Baby,” which reached No. 20 in the U.S. A few more hits followed before the group’s relationship with Spector began to sour. The group often disagreed with Spector’s choice of lead singer and with his choice of material. In mid-1962, rather than continue to argue with the girls about songs and vocals, Spector began recording songs with singer Darlene Love. Since he owned the rights to the Crystals name, he released “He’s A Rebel,” sung by Love, as a new Crystals song. It was a huge hit, reaching No. 1 in November 1962. The follow-up song, “He’s Sure the Boy I Love,” also sung by Love, reached No. 11. In early 1963, the original Crystals were back in the studio with Spector and recorded “Da Doo Ron Ron,” one of their biggest hits. The song was followed by their last Top Ten hit, “Then He Kissed Me.” Soon, Spector began focusing his attention on a new girl group called the Ronettes and lost interest in the Crystals. They moved to another record label in 1965, but by that time, the popularity of girl groups had waned, and the Crystals’ days as hitmakers were over.
Q: Can you tell me if the lines about an earthquake in Led Zeppelin’s “Going to California” are based on fact? I’ve heard that there was an earthquake while the song was being recorded, but I’ve also heard other Led Zeppelin stories that apparently are not true.
A: There is some truth to this story. “Going to California,” with the line “the mountains and the canyons started to tremble and shake,” was recorded in late 1970. During the mixing process for their fourth album, which included “Going to California,” guitarist Jimmy Page and engineer Andy Johns went to Los Angeles to work on the songs. Soon after landing, an earthquake hit southern California. Therefore, it is true that an actual earthquake took place while the album was being made, but it was after “Going to California” was recorded.
