Want to go?

» What: Carter Family Memorial Festival

» When: Saturday, Aug. 3. Gates open at noon. Music begins at 3 p.m.

» Details: Look for lots of music and improv jams plus craft and food vendors and a chance to visit the A.P. Carter Museum. Limited rough camping available.

» Raffle: Visitors may take chances to win a homemade quilt as well as a special guitar commissioned by the Virginia Tourism Corporation and made by the Virginia Luthiers. The guitar is made from wood harvested on the Carter Fold property, bears the Carter Fold logo and has many other unique qualities that make it a once-in-a-lifetime instrument.

» Tickets: Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6-11), children under 6 admitted free.

» Info: 276-594-0676 or 276-386-6054

» Web: www.carterfamilyfold.org