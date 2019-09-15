Somewhere down on State Street awaken the ghosts of Jimmie Rodgers and Maybelle Carter astride alongside A.P. and Sara Carter.
Look close. Listen closer. Feel their presence most profoundly in the coming days and whirlwind nights.
Translated, that which began with The Singing Brakeman and the first family of country music continues next weekend. Make welcome the 19th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to downtown Bristol. Mark it down: Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22. A carnival of music beckons, the likes of which brands as Bristol in all of its contours and crevices.
“It’s so unique,” said Jim Lauderdale, who makes his umpteenth return appearance at Rhythm & Roots on Saturday and Sunday. “There’s something special about Bristol. It’s a major music place.”
For Rodgers and the Carters, Bristol equated to Robert Johnson’s crossroads that were to come, sans devil. Magic spun as if from the ground up, anointed them, and created history during the 1927 Bristol Sessions.
Their music spread worldwide; the magic remained, bound in Bristol.
“With those sessions in 1927, what came before and afterward, there’s some kind of energy vortex that’s totally conducive for music,” Lauderdale said.
Feel the vibe, feel the flow when in the midst of The Birthplace of Country Music.
“Bristol’s special, man,” Lauderdale said. “To walk those streets, it’s more important in many ways as all of the other music centers in the United States because of what sprang from there. I’m grateful to be there.”
Ladies and gents, may Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion begin.
ST. PAUL AND THE BROKEN BONES
“My wife is from Bristol,” said Paul Janeway, lead singer and namesake of co-headliner St. Paul and The Broken Bones. They return to Rhythm & Roots to perform on Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. on the Cumberland stage.
“One of our (Paul and his future wife) first dates was at Rhythm & Roots,” Janeway said. “I remember seeing Chris Stapleton with The Steeldrivers. I remember thinking, ‘Man, that guy has got a great voice.’”
Unbeknownst to Janeway on that warm night in Bristol circa 2012, coming soon to his ears were comments about his voice in the aftermath of St. Paul and The Broken Bones’ debut performance at Rhythm & Roots in 2014. They were hits, considerably so, in Bristol and nationwide.
“I didn’t think I would be singing in Bristol at all,” Janeway said by phone from his home in Birmingham, Alabama. “When I went home, I went to college and into accounting.”
Jimmie Rodgers biographer Nolan Porterfield coined the term “big bang of country music” to describe the aftermath of the 1927 Bristol Sessions.
Consider St. Paul and The Broken Bones’ music as an encapsulation of an explosion of sounds — a big bang. Country, no. Bluegrass, not in the least. Instead, into a swirling mass thrust vibrant jazz and kinetic soul in cahoots with essence of rock performance as bound by strands of James Brown’s showmanship DNA. That’s St. Paul and The Broken Bones.
A big bang followed in 2014, bounding from which St. Paul and The Broken Bones landed in Bristol during the summer’s Border Bash music series and early fall’s Rhythm & Roots.
“For us, that was a crazy time period. It was life changing,” Janeway said. “We did Rhythm & Roots in September 2014. January 2015, we did the David Letterman thing. It was pretty nuts.”
MARTY STUART
Country’s renaissance man revisits Bristol and Rhythm & Roots on Friday, Sept. 20. He and his world-beating band, The Fabulous Superlatives, grace the stage on Piedmont at 8 p.m.
Several years ago in Bristol, he turned to his wife, Country Music Hall of Fame member Connie Smith.
“Hey baby,” said Stuart, “welcome to Bristol.”
Down in Mississippi, Stuart’s a child of John and Hilda Stuart. In Bristol and threaded throughout his toned and taut music, he’s an offspring of Jimmie Rodgers, A.P., Sara, and Maybelle Carter. Yep, Pop Stoneman, too.
“It inspires me,” Stuart said of Bristol’s rich past in music. “It reminds me of why I do what I do. Every new song that is written is a part of their legacy.”
In Bristol, he’s played in a driving rain and with Lester Flatt. He’s looked near to see Connie Smith over his shoulder, Johnny Cash on stage, and felt the ghost of Maybelle Carter lurking close by.
“The last time I played Rhythm & Roots, I shared the stage with Marty Stuart,” Lauderdale said. “To me, that guy is the best. Musically, it’s incredible. I’ve got so much respect for that guy.”
WYNONNA
Cool was the night, hot the temperature.
When Wynonna Judd made her Paramount Bristol debut in March 2018, hits flowed like the reddened locks of her cascading hair. Love extended to and then from her.
“Bristol,” Wynonna said, “you know how to make a gal feel great!”
Wynonna with her band The Big Noise return to Bristol to make her Rhythm & Roots debut on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. on the Piedmont stage. From her bulging knapsack of songs exudes equal parts star power and verve as if brewed from a pot labeled vim and vinegar.
Yeah, Wynonna’s a handful, on record as on stage. Then again, she overflows an ability to touch with lyrics and performance, as when she turned a microphone to the audience that night at the Paramount. They sang “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” to her.
“You still know the words,” she said, moved in the moment. “Man, that still touched me, too.”
PATTY GRIFFIN
Hot as the devil’s breath, Bristol sizzled on Thursday afternoon. Then the phone rang.
“Hello,” said the voice that soothed all the way from Austin, Texas, “this is Patty Griffin.”
Partake Griffin’s life-in-the-balance music at Rhythm & Roots on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. while astride the State Street stage. Why the need to experience her?
Patty Griffin sings like an angel down from the cloud.
“We’ve got stuff in our DNA that we were born with,” Griffin said of roots in music. “Also, it’s clearly grown out of being in this country and the mix of people that came here. It’s magical.”
In that, she may as well have spoken of Rhythm & Roots and Bristol, of Rodgers and the Carters and footprints large as man can make.
“A very heavy scene that I hope I can live up to,” Griffin said. “Jim Lauderdale’s going to be there, so it’s going to be great.”
JIM LAUDERDALE
Jim Lauderdale stands resolute as the king of Americana. When he’s country, he twangs. When he’s bluegrass, he’s down home. Rock? He rolls. Soulful? As stacks of Stax.
“When I go to a festival and hear a lot of great music, I’m going to hear bands that inspire me,” Lauderdale said on Thursday by phone from Nashville and Americanafest. “It’s like a kick in the pants.”
Cast an eye to any stage festooned with the music and presence of Jim Lauderdale. No one sings like him. Chances are, no one will look like him. Bright beams of light ricochet from the rhinestones of his duds as well as from his distinctive voice.
“Great clothing, that guy,” Patty Griffin said of her nattily-attired musical compatriot. “Tell him I said hello, hope to see him in Bristol.”
Griffin and everyone can see Lauderdale on Saturday at Piedmont at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday on State Street at 3 p.m. Full band in tow, count on Lauderdale to do as Neil Young wrote and Waylon Jennings sang.
Are you ready for the country?
“My natural thing is traditional country and bluegrass,” Lauderdale said. “Look, I can’t do it like George Jones or Merle Haggard, Ralph Stanley or Lester and Earl, but at the same time, I’ve got to try. Twang, I can still strive for that.”
Lauderdale’s latest among a large stack of albums, “From Another World,” maintains the twang. Threaded among contemporary templates, he’s crafted a nuanced batch of songs that embrace that which came before along country’s honky-tonk highway while forging newly paved avenues.
Reference Lauderdale’s “I’ll Forgive You If You Don’t.” It sounds like a treasure exhumed from Music City, circa 1961.
“I co-wrote that with Sara Douga,” Lauderdale said. “We were in England. She said that to me in conversation. I said, ‘I’ll be back soon.’ She said, ‘OK, I’ll forgive you if you don’t.’ All of a sudden, the melody came out. We finished it, and I just loved it. Live, I get such joy singing that song. Stylistically, it is right down that alley — George Jones, Merle Haggard.”
BRISTOL RHYTHM & ROOTS REUNION
Newcomers step up in the midst of veterans to Rhythm & Roots. For some, downtown Bristol and the festival rate as a reunion. For others, such as rocker Matt Maeson, it’s brand new.
“It makes me think of my dad,” said Maeson, by phone from Hampton, Virginia.
Maeson, whose alternative hit “Cringe” currently sits atop Billboard’s Alternative chart, appears on Saturday at 9 p.m. on the 7th Street stage.
“My dad always played blues music,” Maeson said. “(Rhythm & Roots) makes me think of a bonfire, people playing music around it.”
One may not see either Jimmie Rodgers or The Carter Family while in Bristol during Rhythm & Roots. But listen. Lend an ear and heart. Open wide as if a vault, into which may flow that which they left for us all.
“To me, Bristol is one of those places in the world that’s special because there’s this vibe about them,” said Mike Farris, who returns to Rhythm & Roots for three performances. “It’s a portal.”
Experience the majesty of Farris’ boundless voice and redemptive lyrics on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Paramount and at 6:30 p.m. on State Street. The next day, Farris turns up in Cumberland at 2 p.m.
He joins a lineup from styles many, voices strong, and stories now joined on the strength of rhythm and roots. Welcome to the family tree.
“We’re carrying on,” Patty Griffin said.
Call it another chapter written in the coming days of The Birthplace of Country Music. Altogether, we join hands to walk among the footsteps of greatness bestowed on the little big town of Bristol.
“You can’t beat Bristol,” Farris said. “It’s a rare gem. It’s hallowed ground.”
