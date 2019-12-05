ABINGDON, Va. — Brad Heller & The Fustics are continuing their 2019 album release tour for the group's critically acclaimed new CD, "The Sentence," with a show at the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. on Dec. 6.
The group performs Americana roots-rock at this free show at Wolf Hills, 350 Park St. SE, at 6 p.m.
Helms is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is playing shows both with his band and as an acoustic performer, and he’s been honing his craft for more than a decade from his home base at Wilmington, North Carolina.
For more, call 276-477-1953.
