ABINGDON, Va. — Brad Heller & The Fustics are continuing their 2019 album release tour for the group's critically acclaimed new CD, "The Sentence," with a show at the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. on Dec. 6.

The group performs Americana roots-rock at this free show at Wolf Hills, 350 Park St. SE, at 6 p.m.

Helms is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is playing shows both with his band and as an acoustic performer, and he’s been honing his craft for more than a decade from his home base at Wilmington, North Carolina.

For more, call 276-477-1953.

 

