While New York rages as the epicenter of America’s COVID-19 fight, New York City resident Dave Eggar isolates in Pittsburgh.
Creating music in the meantime, Eggar, a longtime favorite in the Tri-Cities, remains connected with Bristol.
So much so that Eggar is about to perform a career first. The energetic and world-renowned cellist helms Believe in Bristol’s Social Distancing Series at 7 p.m. today for “Cello Song: Songs of Hope.” Anyone may attend. Simply tune to Border Bash’s Facebook page to view Eggar live, perhaps from inside an old church in Pittsburgh.
“I’m 90% sure that it will be from the church, but it might be from my apartment in Pittsburgh,” said Eggar, by phone Sunday from Pittsburgh. “I’ve never done anything like this. It’s going to be interesting to do a show without hearing anything back from the audience.”
Some livestreamed concerts feature feeds that allow interaction. Still, while viewers in Bristol and beyond will be able to see and hear Eggar live, he will not see them.
“I’m grateful for the Social Distancing Series,” the Harvard and Julliard-educated Eggar said.
Frankly, the Grammy-winning cellist did not intend to be in Pittsburgh for more than a few days.
“I was on tour and in Pittsburgh when this coronavirus hit,” Eggar said. “I’ve been here for three weeks. I haven’t been in New York for three weeks. I’ve been very lucky.”
Now, he’s not exactly twiddling his thumbs while in the city that gifted the world Mr. Rogers. No, Eggar’s made use of his time while ensconced within “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“It’s a beautiful day in Pittsburgh, a beautiful day in the neighborhood,” Eggar said.
Hmmm, perhaps a song for Bristol emerged in the moment.
“I’m gonna play that on Thursday, ‘It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,’” Eggar said. “I’m going to do some Bach and bluegrass. I’m going to do some Aaron Copland stuff. I’m playing cello every day. I’ve been playing a lot of cello, playing a lot of Bach, a lot of old-time tunes. Bach and bluegrass!”
Amid Eggar’s playing cello in Pittsburgh, he’s adapted quickly to isolation. For example, he’s deep into the midst of recording a new album inside the church in Pittsburgh.
“We’re taking this chance to be creative,” he said.
A cellist and pianist by kindergarten age, he performed on Broadway and at the Metropolitan Opera at age 7. By the age of 15, the New York native played music at Carnegie Hall.
Years since witnessed Eggar perform and/or record with rock’s Pearl Jam and The Who, bluegrass’s Ralph Stanley, R&B’s Roberta Flack and classical composer Aaron Copland. Of them, Copland — often remarked as “the dean of America’s composers,” came first for Eggar.
“The town I grew up in was like Norton, Virginia, smaller than Bristol,” Eggar said.
Well into his 80s, Copland lived around the corner from the Eggar family.
“My mother taught me this little piece he wrote for children called ‘The Cat and the Mouse,’” Eggar said. “I wanted to play it for him.”
Letters exchanged, Copland invited 6-year-old Dave Eggar to visit him. At the time, Copland’s vast fame and importance did not register with the child. That came later.
“After he died, and I went to Julliard, I thought, ‘Oh, oh, he matters!’” Eggar said. “Understanding who he was, I’m going to tell a story about that during the livestream.”
Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. Evocative and unpredictable, music from joyful jaunts to melancholic melodies ripe for contemplation await, courtesy the masterful touches of Dave Eggar.
“I’ve chosen music (for the show) that’s more contemplative,” Eggar said. “There will be heartfelt songs, moving songs. Maybe I’ll be silly and you’ll laugh at me, but I’m excited.”
