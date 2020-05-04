A two-vehicle crash in Washington County claimed the life of a 16-year-old male from Abingdon, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.
The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday when a 2018 Honda CRV pulled out from Black Hollow Road, crossed the median and was turning left into the northbound lanes of Porterfield Highway, according to the release.
The Honda struck a 2001 Chrysler 200. The impact caused the Chrysler, which was traveling north on the highway, to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch.
The Chrysler was occupied by four family members. The 16-year-old male was seated in the back and taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, the release states.
The driver of the Honda CRV, a 36-year-old female, was charged with reckless driving.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Additional information was not immediately available.
