A two-vehicle crash in Washington County claimed the life of a 16-year-old male from Abingdon, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday when a 2018 Honda CRV pulled out from Black Hollow Road, crossed the median and was turning left into the northbound lanes of Porterfield Highway, according to the release.

The Honda struck a 2001 Chrysler 200. The impact caused the Chrysler, which was traveling north on the highway, to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The Chrysler was occupied by four family members. The 16-year-old male was seated in the back and taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, the release states.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 36-year-old female, was charged with reckless driving.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments