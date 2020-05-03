A two-vehicle crash in Washington County on Saturday claimed the life of a 16-year-old male, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

According to the release, at 6:50 p.m., a 2018 Honda CRV pulled out from Black Hollow Road, crossed the median and was turning left into the northbound lanes of Porterfield Highway when it struck a 2001 Chrysler 200. The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler, which was traveling north on the highway, to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The Chrysler was occupied by four family members. A 16-year-old male, of Abingdon, was seated in the back was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 36-year-old female, was charged with reckless driving.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

More information was not available at press time.

