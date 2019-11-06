Wilton Harrison Hilt

Wilton Harrison Hilt

 Contributed Photo

Wilton Harrison Hilt was born Aug. 3, 1926, and appropriately passed away on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2014. 

During World War II, he served on the USS New York, in the infantry and carpentry divisions.

He fell in love with his Southwest Virginia home even more during his time overseas.

Following his service, W.H. returned to his Abingdon, Virginia, farm and married Ruby Browning Hilt.

His family grew to include two sons, Mike and Robert, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He left behind decades of his strong work ethic, pride in his country and a hard day’s work.

