RADFORD, Va. — Memories of serving in the Vietnam War are easily fueled for 73-year-old Bill McCann.
“I look back every day. It’s just something you can’t shake,” said the Radford, Virginia, veteran, a decorated rifleman with the 4th Infantry Division who served a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967.
“I don’t have a lot of good stories to tell. We spent a lot of time in the dense jungles of Tuy Hòa on the coast, then moved up to the Central Highlands in May 1967 to deal with the heavily wooded mountainous terrain.
“Although our main enemies were the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army, Mother Nature also proved to be a formidable foe as well,” said McCann.
There was intense heat, periods of relentless rain, razor-sharp elephant grass, biting ants and malaria-infected mosquitoes — not to mention the inquisitive orangutans that circled their remote outpost, watching their every move from the safety of the trees.
“If we set up in a location for a few days, we first had to clear a landing zone out of the jungle for the choppers to land. Once set up, there were ambushes sent out every night and patrols every day,” said the veteran.
Mail was delivered regularly, hot meals were rare, and a change of clothes was unheard of for his unit.
“Our longest patrol in the bush lasted 47 days with our clothing literally rotting away. Strangely, although we may have had the worst job over there, most infantry veterans — if looking back and given a choice — would once again choose the infantry.”
Coming home
Drafted at age 19, McCann will never forget the strange reactions when he returned home at 21.
“We had nothing in common with our schoolmates and friends at home who didn’t serve. They talked about their experiences in college, frat parties and girlfriends. We had just come out of the war. Our experiences were the polar opposite. We couldn’t even relate,” said McCann.
“Besides, the war was frowned upon. You just didn’t tell anyone that you were over there.
“We also came home to an ungrateful nation. The press ostracized us. The government didn’t come to our aid. We were left to fend for ourselves.”
Looking back, McCann said he didn’t know he and other veterans needed a support system at the time. “We just knew we had little in common with people who didn’t fight in the war.”
It was an environment that didn’t promote healing after serving in one of the longest — and deadliest — wars in the country’s history.
Not forgotten
More than 50 years since his service in the Army, McCann is making sure other veterans of war are not forgotten.
While living in Rhode Island, McCann founded Vittles for Vets in 2014, a nonprofit corporation that provides weekly $50 food gift cards to qualifying veterans who rely on food pantries and soup kitchens.
After McCann and his wife relocated to Radford after his retirement as a building contractor that year, he opened a satellite chapter to serve veterans in the New River Valley.
He recently received the 2019 Red Cross Military Hero Award of the New River Valley for his continued work with his Vittles for Vets program.
McCann said he was prompted to start the program after visiting a Veterans Administration hospital while living in Rhode Island. It was there he met a veteran who had been homeless for six months, eating at food pantries and soup kitchens.
“When I gave him a gift card to buy groceries, he grabbed my hand and cried. I knew right then that I needed to do something to help the veterans,” said McCann.
The program is open to veterans who have been discharged from the military with a discharge other than dishonorable. The veteran must be drug-free and not dependent on alcohol and must be at or below the federal poverty level. The veteran must be properly vetted by a VA medical center staff member and a member of a veterans organization, such as the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars. The gift cards must be used for the purchase of food products only.
While helping others is a big part of McCann’s healing process, he sought treatment for himself in 2005. He joined a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) group at the “Vet Center” facility in Salem, Virginia, where he meets with other veterans every Monday.
“I think the best therapy for a veteran suffering with emotional problems is to talk it out with fellow veterans who understand and never judge,” said McCann.
“A lot of veterans think they are alone in this thing.
“They soon find out they have a lot of company.”
