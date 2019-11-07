BRISTOL, Tenn. — Richard Ball has lived all his life in Bristol — except for the three years he spent in the military.
That was 1967 to 1970, when Ball served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Ball, 72, of Bristol, Tennessee, spent nearly three years in Southeast Asia at Okinawa and Thailand.
Coming home to Bristol, just two days later, Ball joined the American Legion Post 145 in June 1970.
That post, at 515 Marion Ave., was formed in 1932.
The American Legion, as a national unit, dates to 1919, which means it’s celebrating a century of service this year.
Today, the post in Bristol has about 300 paying members, according to Ball, a retired accountant.
“They are just veterans,” Ball said.
Recently, he said, changes were made to open the American Legion to any veteran — rather than simply veterans of the Vietnam, Korean or Iraq wars.
Today, the membership is open to any veteran who has an honorable discharge, said Ball.
The Bristol post supports the ROTC at Sullivan East High School and Tennessee High School. The post also helps serve Meals on Wheels at Christmas for shut-in veterans. And it sponsors a little league team, Ball said.
Inside, the post features a meeting hall with a stage, plus a great floor for receptions.
“We have receptions upstairs,” Ball said. “We have parties upstairs. And, downstairs, we have a full club and social club for our members with food that we can serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.