BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kenneth Coble fits the mold of a Marine in at least one way.
“If I say I am going to do something, I try my best to follow through and do it,” Coble said.
That is how the Lenoir City, North Carolina, native wound up in the Marine Corps.
“A cousin and I were both going to join under the buddy plan. That plan allows a recruit and up to five of their friends to join the military and train together.
“He backed out, but I went ahead,” Coble said.
That decision in 1970 led Coble to spend just shy of four years serving his country, learning new skills, seeing the world and making some good memories.
“One of the highlights of my career — and one of my best memories — was marching in the Rose Parade in 1971,” he said. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, and the Marines were asked to volunteer to march in the New Year’s Day parade.
Coble volunteered and, along with several others, made the trip to Pasadena for the parade. While they didn’t get to take in the game between Ohio State and Stanford, they did earn a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim.
Coble was at Camp Pendleton for advanced training, which led to him spending the remainder of his time in the Marines repairing the large, self-propelled weaponry being used in the Vietnam conflict. Coble spent the first part of his career stateside training and the final half in Japan.
After completing basic training at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, he went for marksmanship training and later completed the schooling needed to repair Amtrak vehicles used in combat. He recalled that some of those vehicles could deliver a shot up to 40 miles.
Coble went to Okinawa near the end of 1972 and was there through 1974 when his hitch was up. “The people were friendly, and I liked it there,” he said.
After leaving the military he worked as a mechanic for two companies.
He moved his family to Bristol in 1986 and still resides in the area. Now retired, Coble helps with local veterans’ posts and events.
“Anything for the veterans,” he said.
Despite joining the military during a time when it was not popular, he has never regretted his time with the Marine Corps.
“I enjoyed it and had some good times,” he said. True to form, Coble said “once a Marine, always a Marine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.