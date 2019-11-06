We are at war with Japan and Germany in World War II.
The draft age has been changed to include ages 18-37.
It is a Saturday, and Valley Street in Abingdon, Virginia, has come to life with our William King High School Band leading a heart-rending special parade. Albert T. Blevins is here many times on Saturdays. Today is even more special to him, and he stands at the corner of Valley and Court streets, watching for the Army recruits to appear as they leave the Abingdon Induction Center.
Today, his brother, James Blevins, will be in that group, along with some 30 or more new soldiers who have been processed and sworn into the Army.
After some anxious time spent awaiting their appearance, he sees the band drum major point toward North Court Street, a roadway connected to the former Male Academy, now known as the Induction Center.
The band positions itself on Valley Street heading west and waits on the new recruits to fall in behind. An Army sergeant leads the group. Either one of two Army officers will meet them at the train depot. Hearts are throbbing as the new platoon, with untrained, hesitant steps, positions itself behind the band and begins to move out to the beat of marching drums. These drums will be the only marching sound and will continue for the first block; then bugles and trumpets will sound off either a call to arms or a notable cavalry charge. This will occur at least three times on the way to the train depot, with John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
At the train station, as the train is leaving, the band closes with “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Albert knows little about music, but for the rest of his life, he will always stand and clap for “Stars and Stripes Forever.” On this day, he follows along the sidewalk and sometimes into the street, watching his brother and wanting so much to go with him. He watches as the recruits march by, going to war, willing to place themselves between murderers in this world and innocent people. Tears flow from his eyes.
He vows the day will come for him to join the armed services and be willing to take a stand between his fellow man and the forces of evil.
Albert Blevins’ time arrived in 1947 as he voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After boot camp at Parris Island, he was fortunate enough to be among the very first formed ANGLICO (Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company) of the 2nd Marine division trained at Quantico, Virginia, and later at the amphibious base at Little Creek, Virginia. This also gave him the honor of a short tour of duty aboard the USS Missouri. Those monster 16-inch guns were to be used by the new fire support teams in directing heavy naval gunfire against the enemy in ship-to-shore support. The shells used by these guns weighed as much as 2,700 pounds and could travel as far as 24 miles. The gun breech could be loaded with up to 10- to 50-pound bags of gunpowder. Albert would often say that you had best know what you were doing in directing that kind of firepower.
These teams are still in effect today with major improvements using air strikes and battleship missile launching.
Some will remember the Mighty Mo (USS Missouri) being harbored as the flagship in Japan with Gen. Douglas MacArthur aboard to accept the Japanese peace treaty, ending that horrible war. The rigid Marine training served Albert well in civilian life.
Thank you, dear brother, and thank you to all who served.
Thanks to the William King High School Band.
“Many gave some, and some gave all.”
Whether by battle or as an aged warrior, I so appreciate the last verse of “Bivouac of the Dead”:
Yon marble minstrel’s voiceless stone
In deathless songs shall tell,
When many a vanished age hath flown,
The story how ye fell;
Nor wreck, nor change, nor winter’s blight
Not Time’s remorseless doom,
Shall dim one ray of holy light
That gilds your deathless tomb.
