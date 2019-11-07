As a helicopter pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mark Crane soared through the skies among the best of the best.
Crane, 46, of Meadowview, Virginia, said he joined the Army in June 1994 because he felt the call of duty and wanted something different.
“I wanted to serve. I wanted to get out and make something of myself rather than just hanging around Meadowview,” Crane said.
Over his career, Crane spent most of his time in Southwest Asia and the Middle East flying Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and rose from an enlisted private to chief warrant officer four.
After more than a decade in the Army, he applied and took the roughly eight months of training to join the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), whose members are nicknamed the Night Stalkers. His skills and dedication got him into the regiment as a Black Hawk pilot, and he eventually ended up in the regiment’s 1st Battalion, which he said is the best in the world for aviators.
In May 2015, he was one of the aviators who flew during a direct action raid in Syria, where U.S. forces killed key Islamic State commander Fathi Ben Awn Ben Jildi Murad al-Tunisi, also known as Abu Sayyaf. For his performance during the mission while under fire, Crane was awarded the Silver Star. He said taking on IS in that way was the most significant moment of his time in the military.
He has also been named the Army Aviation Association’s Michael J. Novosel Aviator of the Year for 2015, Night Stalker of the Year by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with Valor and the Legion of Merit.
After 25 years in the Army, Crane retired in March 2019, and though he’s working in the civilian sector, he is still involved with the military. Through his employer, International Development Resources, he now works as a contracted flight instructor at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, training aviators seeking to join the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.
