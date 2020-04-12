Parts of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia could experience severe storms, bouts of heavy rain and potential flooding later today and tonight through early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also issued a wind advisory, which will be in place from 11 p.m. tonight through 2 p.m. Monday.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center listed most of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia as a category 2 risk, with category 5 being the highest risk of severe weather.
For tonight, the NWS is predicting showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for some severe storms and torrential rain. There’s a 100% chance of precipitation, and the region could get 1 to 2 inches of rain. Wind from the southeast could range from 10 to 20 mph, but gusts could reach 35 mph. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the NWS Knoxville office stated in the wind advisory.
Tomorrow morning will bring potential showers and thunderstorms until 9 a.m., followed by a “slight chance of showers” until noon, the NWS predicted. Winds tomorrow are expected to range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation for tomorrow.
“Please remember to charge phones and keep them powered on so you can receive wireless emergency alerts (WEA),” the NWS stated in its Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.