Severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines across the Mountain Empire on Saturday.
The National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, issued multiple thunderstorm warnings at about 7 p.m. Strong, gusty winds and heavy rainfall accompanied the storms, according to the NWS.
Thousands of local customers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia lost electricity during the storms.
The BVU Authority’s power outage map showed thousands of customers without power late Saturday.
BVU spokesman Chris Hall said the utility sent out crews to assess damage. About 12 locations were identified where damage occurred, including trees on power lines.
Hall said more than 3,000 customers lost power and it was unknown when all power would return. He said crews were working as quickly and safely as possible.
Appalachian Power and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services also had outages.
Fallen trees were reported across the region, including several that blocked roadways.
A tree fell on a house on Rich Valley Road, according to Washington County Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis.
Bristol Virginia Police Department Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said there were several down trees in the city. Ratcliff said police were also responding to multiple wrecks, but there were no reports of injuries.
At least one tree fell on a home in the city.
Storm damage was also reported in Blountville, Tennessee, where law enforcement said there were several fallen trees. A gust of 61 miles per hour was reported near Blountville at the Tri-Cities Airport, the NWS said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.