The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the flood warning in Northeast Tennessee amid continued heavy rain and flooding concerns.
The warning has been extended until 7 p.m. tonight for Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Johnson and Greene counties in Tennessee and Buchanan and Dickenson counties in Virginia.
The NWS reported doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain was falling over the area. Over the last 12 hours, 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across the area with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible today, according to the weather alert. Numerous road closures, flooded streams, and a few water rescues have been reported this morning.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee, Bristol, Virginia, Greeneville, Elizabethton, Newport, Erwin, Dandridge and Mountain City.
The NWS is asking drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads, adding that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. They advise to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
A flood warning also remains in effect until 2:45 p.m. for Lee, Scott and Wise counties in Virginia, including the city of Norton, and until 5:15 p.m. for Washington County, Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.