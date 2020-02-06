Weather Alert

...CONTINUED MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING TODAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A SLOW-MOVING FRONTAL SYSTEM WILL BRING CONTINUED RAIN THROUGH TODAY. FLOODING WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE DAY WITH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF AN INCH OR MORE. AS THE RAIN TRACKS OVER THE SAME AREAS MORE FLOODING OF BOTH URBAN AND RURAL AREAS NEAR STREAMS AND RIVERS IS LIKELY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, EAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, CHEROKEE AND CLAY. IN EAST TENNESSEE, ANDERSON, BLEDSOE, BLOUNT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, BRADLEY, CAMPBELL, CLAIBORNE, COCKE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, EAST POLK, GRAINGER, HAMBLEN, HAMILTON, HANCOCK, HAWKINS, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, KNOX, LOUDON, MARION, MCMINN, MEIGS, MORGAN, NORTH SEVIER, NORTHWEST BLOUNT, NORTHWEST CARTER, NORTHWEST COCKE, NORTHWEST GREENE, NORTHWEST MONROE, RHEA, ROANE, SCOTT, SEQUATCHIE, SEVIER SMOKY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST CARTER, SOUTHEAST GREENE, SOUTHEAST MONROE, SULLIVAN, UNICOI, UNION, WASHINGTON, AND WEST POLK. IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, LEE, RUSSELL, SCOTT, WASHINGTON, AND WISE. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE FLOODING AND FLASH FLOODING. PEOPLE IN THE WATCH AREA SHOULD BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF RAPIDLY RISING CREEKS AND STREAMS. AVOID LOW LYING AREAS...AND BE CAREFUL WHEN APPROACHING HIGHWAY DIPS AND UNDERPASSES. NEVER ATTEMPT TO DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED. IF YOU COME TO A CLOSED OR FLOODED ROAD...TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! &&