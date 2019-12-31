Syndrome doesn’t slow down Saltville girl as she celebrates her 7th year cancer-free
An early childhood overgrowth syndrome that often causes cancer has done nothing to slow down a spunky 7-year-old in Saltville.
Born with Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, BWS, Andie Jarboe has had to overcome some unusual challenges. BWS is usually present at birth, characterized by an increased risk of childhood cancer and certain congenital features.
At only 9 months old, Andie underwent surgery to remove the affected adrenal gland. The surgeons also scraped the surface of the kidney to remove any possible trace cancer cells.
The early discovery of the tumor worked in Andie’s favor. Usually, by the time doctors find the cancer, it has already spread to other parts of the body, including the bones.
For the first three years after surgery, Andie traveled three times a year to UVa for checkups. By the time she was 4 years old, her visits were reduced to twice a year. Now, she only has to go once a year.
At one point, doctors feared the cancer was returning, but it turned out to be normal scar tissue forming from the surgery. Everything has been A-OK, and as Andie gets older, the risk of the cancer returning is reduced. The syndrome does not carry any increased risk for adult cancers.
On Jan. 18, Andie celebrated her seventh year cancer-free.
When asked where she sees her daughter in the future, Boone says with a laugh, “Everywhere, because she’s so hyped up all the time.” Read the entire story here.
