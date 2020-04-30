On Thursday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced a new, revised order for reopening businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Department also said that even before the order goes into effect Friday, local businesses should start following state guidelines for reopening rather than the county’s current guidelines.
Public Health Order Number Three, as the new order is called, will bring the county’s guidelines for reopening, which are currently more lenient than Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines for the majority of Tennessee, into agreement with Lee’s guidelines.
“This Order is meant to align with the Tennessee Pledge and the Governor of Tennessee’s Executive Orders,” Gary Mayes, the Health Department’s regional director, wrote in a letter to local mayors that explained the order. Both the order and Mayes’ letter were shared by email on Thursday morning.
Dr. Stephen May, the Health Department’s regional medical director and the author of the new order, echoed Mayes.
“Our plan is the governor’s plan,” May said in a Thursday phone interview. “It enables us to give a lot clearer messaging to our businesses, to patrons, to residents of Sullivan County. It allows a more regionalized approach in how we get things reopened.”
The new order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, May 1, and will stay in effect indefinitely. But May said that even before then, local businesses should start following the guidelines for reopening outlined in Lee’s Tennessee Pledge rather than Sullivan County’s current guidelines.
“They should be following the governor's plan and the governor’s guidelines,” May said. Those guidelines are available online: https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery/tennessee-pledge.html.
May stressed that Sullivan County residents should carefully follow the social distancing guidelines and other protocols outlined in the Tennessee Pledge.
“This is not the time to become complacent with your social distancing, wearing your mask and protective measures that are in place,” he said. “As we interact more, it’s incumbent upon all of us to work together to keep everyone safe, to keep our [COVID-19] numbers down.”
