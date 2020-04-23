The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will add two more appointment-only drive-thru testing sites to test county residents for COVID-19, according to a press release the Health Department published Thursday.

On Friday, April 24, drive-thru testing will happen from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex, located at 301 Louis St. in Kingsport. And on Thursday, April 30, drive-thru testing will happen from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Slater Community Center, located at 325 McDowell St. in Bristol. 

Meanwhile, the Health Department will continue drive-thru testing at its Blountville office (154 Blountville Bypass) on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1. 

All tests are free and by appointment only. To schedule a test, call 423-279-2777. 

