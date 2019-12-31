Kitten seeking warmth survives ride on car engine in Bristol
As temperatures dropped to record lows in the teens, a tiny kitten crawled into a vehicle’s engine bay to try to keep warm.
Near Interstate 81’s Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia, a woman was getting into that car, a rental, when she heard a meowing noise. She popped the hood open and found a fluffy mix of gray, white and tan fur.
She wasn’t sure when the kitten had found its way into the hood or how far it traveled, but the car made some other stops around town the same day, including at a Holiday Inn and Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The woman’s sister, who lives in the area, connected with the Neonatal Kitten Rescue in Johnson City and took the cat to the nonprofit group. The kitten was a little scared when it was placed with the rescue, but organization staff said she appeared to be clean, in good shape and only had an upper respiratory infection, which caused her eyes to run. Read the full story here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.