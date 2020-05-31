Top 10 Quick and Easy Ways to Journal

1. Freewrite (set a timer and just write without stopping the whole time).

2. Make a list.

3. Write a word and create a “wordcloud” or cluster of related thoughts.

4. Write to an image or photo (can be a copy or magazine picture).

5. Use prompts (quotes, songs, books, questions) to get you started.

6. What is “one day in the life” of you?

7. Write a letter (doesn’t have to be someone you can mail it to).

8. Create a collage of personal items like photos, receipts, notes, scraps.

9. Write a poem.

10. Keep a little notebook with you at all times to be ready.