ABINGDON, Va. — If staying healthy during the pandemic isn’t stressful enough, living in a world overshadowed by COVID-19 is also taking a toll on anxiety levels for many people.
According to a recent poll taken by the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly half (45%) of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the virus.
Carolyn Koesters, an Abingdon journaling coach, believes learning to cope may be as simple as reaching for a notebook and pen.
“While there is no magic eraser for those difficult feelings, there are steps you can take — even while stuck at home — to help relieve anxiety and improve your mental well-being,” she said. “Journaling can help bring you a sense of control, calmness and, hopefully, a deeper understanding of your emotions.”
The journaling coach, who’s been writing creatively since she was in elementary school, said the practice of journaling on a regular basis can build resilience. “I think that’s why more people are looking to it now during the pandemic,” she said.
Koesters, a Certified Applied Poetry Facilitator, often shares her love for journaling in local workshops, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, she will conduct online classes this summer. Koesters received her training in 2006 from the International Federation of Biblio/Poetry Therapy.
To learn more about the online opportunities, write to Koesters at wordcatching@yahoo.com, or visit her website at www.wordcatching.com.
“Journaling is for anyone who’s interested in taking a look at healing, growth or discovery,” she said.
Journaling — or “wordcatching” as she calls it — is a way to manage stress while also slowing down and celebrating the joys of life. Journaling is a written record of your thoughts and feelings — a way to track everyday life and discover what makes you sad, happy or anxious.
“It’s a powerful tool to pause and think about who we are and where we are in this life,” Koesters said.
“Taking a few minutes to write down your thoughts, emotions, ideas, fears and questions will strengthen your relationship with yourself and lead you down a path of delicious, true and surprisingly deep self-discovery.”
She advised using journaling to better understand what’s important, what comes next and what you’ve been through.
“Rather than spend another sleepless night imaging the
ensuing chaos, roll over, grab a notebook, and write what’s in your heart. Just write.”
Why write?
Koesters believes journal writing can improve overall health by reducing stress and alleviating anxiety. “Writing about traumatic events within a therapeutic setting or with a counselor or therapist actually alleviates some of the anxiety about the past event,” she said.
People who journal develop better connections to their own feelings and can relate better with their friends and families, experts say.
Journal writers agree it’s an excellent way to document your past, present and future.
Koesters said journaling even helps young students to do better in school, making them more comfortable when faced with blank pages and learning to read and spell better.
“You don’t have to consider yourself a writer to enjoy journaling,” she said. “There is no formula for keeping a journal. It’s one of my goals to help people see that writing for your own enjoyment is different than writing for school. All you need is pen and paper, and don’t overthink it.”
Get started
“Journaling is super easy,” said Koesters. “You can do it anywhere just by keeping a notebook in your purse or pocket. And this is an ideal time to start.
“For some people, the pandemic may be a time to regroup and pause. For others, it may mean handling a lot of roles at once.
“Journaling brings us back to that stillness within ourselves and helps us cope. Writing about our lives and relationships shines a light into shadowy places and helps us figure out this larger transition we are in.”
Koesters suggested establishing a regular practice while journaling, like making a list of things you are thankful for, to help get started.
According to her, making lists of your blessings in life has been proven to affect brain pathways, causing improved mood and reduced stress.
“You don’t have to write every day,” she said. “It’s more important to connect with what you’re writing than to make sure you check off that box that you wrote a journal today.
“Many people use journaling for goal-setting. They see something they want to change, or they have a lifelong dream they want to realize.
“You don’t have to finish one journal to write in a new one. Sometimes starting a new journal can signal a new focus or direction in your life.
And “always write the date when you write an entry,” she said.
Born to write
Koesters recalled her second grade teacher handed her a notebook for the purpose of practicing her handwriting.
“But actually what she instilled in me was that my story was unique and important, and I needed to write it down.”
The creative writer continued to journal throughout school and later at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, where she earned degrees in English and dance. Before moving to Abingdon in 2011, she turned her writing skills into a profession, working as a greeting card writer for American Greetings in Cleveland, Ohio.
After journaling for more than 30 years, Koesters still enjoys writing about a variety of topics — fictional scenarios, descriptions of nature, lyrics of songs and things about her own life.
“Sometimes, it’s a beautiful morning when I want to journal. Other times, it’s the end of the day when I recount my thoughts.”
