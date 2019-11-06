Larry Ledford was 18 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and 19 when he stepped off a plane on the Pacific island of Guam in 1969.
What appeared to be a relatively safe place to serve during the Vietnam era — 2,400 air miles from the nearest combat in Southeast Asia — apparently proved otherwise decades later, as Ledford must continue to fight for his life.
A 1968 graduate of Castlewood High School, Ledford enlisted that fall and began by handling trash — on “litterbug” duty — at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam’s north side. He soon progressed to updating and maintaining top-secret maps used by U.S. forces to bomb enemy targets. Multiple times each month, he and another airman would take the old maps to the edge of the base and burn them in a burn pit — staying to make sure not even one intelligible fragment remained.
“The only way we could destroy thousands of maps at the same time was in a burn pit on the backside of Northwest Field [a former airfield on the base shut down in the late 1940s]. Me and an E-7 [master sergeant] would take the maps out there two or three times a month and stay until every scrap of paper was burned,” Ledford recalled. “I dreaded going out there because they had these iguanas and wild pigs — they would take out after you and chase you around. Out in those boonies, the weeds and plants, small trees — all that was always cleared out. I didn’t know how they did it or what they did.”
At that time, Ledford said he rarely paid attention to what other service members were spraying to clear the jungle environment and overgrowth around areas where troops worked, ate and slept.
“I would see people spraying. I didn’t know what it was. I was a dumb 19-year-old kid,” he said. “I didn’t think anything of it — maybe killing weeds or spraying for mosquitoes.”
Ledford left Guam in 1975 but is convinced the series of health crises he continues facing is due to exposure to Agent Orange — a powerful, tactical herbicide used by the U.S. government to clear dense plant growth. Agent Orange was named for the orange band around its storage barrels, and it included dioxin, a highly toxic chemical subsequently linked to a wide range of cancers, diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease and neuropathy.
The U.S. government, Ledford said, refuses to acknowledge Agent Orange was even used on Guam, hence the Department of Veterans Affairs (formerly the Veterans Administration) has historically denied health claims made by veterans who served there. On publichealth.va.gov, Veterans Affairs lists Vietnam, the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Thailand military bases and air and sea vessels as the only confirmed sites where Agent Orange was used.
“Any time a veteran has concerns about VA benefits or services, we reach out to them directly to discuss them, just as we are doing with this veteran,” Susan Carter, spokesperson U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, wrote in an email to the Herald Courier.
“VA encourages all veterans who feel their military service has affected their health to submit a claim, which will be adjudicated using the latest scientific and medical evidence. VA has granted non-presumptive service connection for ailments associated with Agent Orange, and does so on an individual, case-by-case basis after a physical examination and a review of a veteran’s case, if the claimed condition is not one of the presumptive diseases,” Carter wrote.
Ledford was stationed in Germany in 1987 when he was first treated for basal cell carcinoma — a form of skin cancer that recurred multiple times. “They started cutting on me in 1987; I had prostate cancer in April 2000 — at 50 years old. That’s a young age,” Ledford said.
In November 2010, he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
“My white blood count got up to 115,000. The normal range is 8.7 to 10.2 … It kept going up, so they started giving me chemo treatments at City of Hope in Lancaster [California] for three months,” he said.
The disease returned in 2016, and, following further chemotherapy treatment, doctors declared him in remission in late 2017.
“It will come back; they just don’t know when,” Ledford said.
Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with melanoma, another potentially fatal form of skin cancer.
Leukemia and prostate cancer are listed as diseases associated with exposure to Agent Orange, according the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.
“After I got leukemia, I started checking on the Agent Orange sites, and the diseases I have are from Agent Orange. I started checking on these other groups and continue to get more information — since I saw this stuff was in Guam, and the VA is denying it,” Ledford said.
His medical records state the diseases are not connected to his service in Guam.
About 52,000 men and women served in Guam, but only 16 have been approved by the federal government for Agent Orange relief, Ledford said.
“If they’ve approved 16, they’re trying to hide the rest of it,” Ledford said.
Ledford has since moved from California to Sullivan County and is active in a Facebook group called “Agent Orange Survivors of Guam.”
The group, including Ledford, advocates for H.R. 1713, a bill asking the government to “provide for a presumption of service-connection for certain veterans exposed to certain herbicides while serving in the Armed Forces.” Also known as the “Lonnie Kilpatrick Central Pacific Relief Act,” it would expand coverage from January 1962 to July 1980 for service on Guam or American Samoa, in Vietnam between January 1962 and May 1975 and from January 1972 to September 1977 aboard the ship Johnston Atoll.
Kilpatrick, a Florida veteran, was stationed on Guam during Vietnam and suffered from liver cancer and heart issues. The VA initially denied his claims of Agent Orange exposure but subsequently reversed course.
The bill was introduced in March 2019 and referred to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. The bill proposes to declare those veterans “may have been exposed during such service to dioxin or [were] exposed during such service to a toxic substance found in a herbicide or defoliant used for military purposes during such period.”
The VA has not taken a position on the bill, according to Carter.
To date, 68 of 435 U.S. House members have signed on to sponsor the bill, and Virginia U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R- 5th, is the only one from Tennessee or Virginia.
“I personally have sent emails to every congressman and every senator in Washington,” Ledford said. “The VA has given me 50% for the skin cancer, but they will not approve the prostate or leukemia. It says I didn’t get it in Guam. I have a lawyer, and I put in a disagreement with the VA, and he will be there to represent me when my number comes up.”
It could take years for his appeal to be heard, as there are 70,000 others ahead of him. Ledford is 69 years old.
Ledford is proud of his 24 years of service but frustrated with the situation.
“After Vietnam, you got rocks thrown at you and spit at. The American people, I think, support the veterans, but the government does not. They say they do, but they don’t,” Ledford said. “We’re slowly dying each day, and we’re being ignored by the VA.”
