BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A few hundred people gathered along the streets of Blountville on Saturday for the town’s annual Fourth of July parade, which was one of the few public celebrations for the holiday held amid increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region.
“It’s a little different kind of Fourth of July, isn’t it?” Kingsport resident Beth Shrewsbury said as she watched the parade pass along Bristol Highway.
Sitting in a lawn chair under the shade of a pink umbrella, Shrewsbury said she was in Blountville to watch her daughter march in the parade.
She and her daughter’s boyfriend, Rocco Mattaliano, sat spaced apart from other spectators. Health officials have recommended people keep at least 6 feet of physical distance from others when out in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Like others at Saturday’s event, Shrewsbury said she thought it was important to celebrate Independence Day, even amid unusual circumstances. “Some traditions you can’t let slide,” she said.
But she acknowledged she was concerned about the pandemic.
Mattaliano, 16, said he has a family member who could be more susceptible to the virus. He was trying to be conscious about not contracting the virus and bringing it home, he said.
Most people at the parade did not wear face coverings.
Public health officials say wearing a face mask when out in public is one way to help limit the spread of COVID-19 through respiratory droplets.
Another woman, who said her name was Donna, said she’s attended the parade in the past but the crowd was smaller this year.
She said she wasn’t as concerned about catching coronavirus at the event because it looked like people were mostly social distancing in family groups.
“It doesn’t seem to be that people are right on top of each other,” she said.
Area protests
Saturday’s event also came as national and local demonstrations were held to protest racial injustice.
Rachel Bush, 31, and her husband, Ryan McGranaghan, 31, chalked messages supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement along the parade route before the event, but a member of the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department washed several of the messages off the street.
The couple is from Maryland, but Bush said she grew up in Bristol and they were visiting family who still live in the community.
Bush said they were surprised to see Blountville holding the parade amid the pandemic but said she thought the Fourth of July was an important opportunity to engage in free expression.
“I think a lot of white people need to do anti-racism work right now,” said Bush, who, along with her husband, is white. “We need to have dialogue in towns as small as Blountville.”
The messages provoked negative reactions from some community members.
Two men drove past them a couple times, yelling expletives, she said.
At one point, a police officer told her she could not be in the middle of the street. “You cannot be out here blocking traffic,” the officer says in a video that Bush shared with the Bristol Herald Courier.
A volunteer firefighter also arrived in a Sullivan County fire rescue vehicle before the parade and proceeded to wash some of the chalk messages off the street. Video from Bush shows her lying down on top of one of the chalkings while the man sprays it away.
In another video, Bush says she was just trying to peacefully protest, and the man says he was asked to remove the messages.
Chief Lance Bellamy with the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department said in a phone interview Saturday that he first learned of the incident when contacted by the newspaper, and he did not believe the person who washed the messages intended to interfere with free speech.
He said he talked to the individual involved and that somebody in the community asked the fire department to remove the messages.
“In other times, if there’s been something in the roadway causing a traffic hazard, we’ve been known to spray the road off and stuff like that,” Bellamy said. “I’m sure they [the firefighter] weren’t thinking anything about it other than just helping somebody out.”
“It was just a mistake, but there wasn’t any ill will,” Bellamy later added.
Later on Saturday,
Bush said she didn’t feel threatened by the man who sprayed the messages off the street, but she thought the incident raised bigger questions about making sure people can practice their First Amendment rights, particularly when it comes to anti-racist speech in a time when the country is grappling with systemic racism.
“We need to have better leaders and systems to ensure this doesn’t happen,” she said. “My body was laid on the ground on top of my freedom of speech, and he stepped over that to keep someone from feeling uncomfortable about a truth in our country, which is that Black people and people of color are not treated equally.”
