A girl being treated for childhood leukemia will be selling lemonade in Abingdon Wednesday to raise money for St. Jude.
Elle Large started her treatment in 2017 and is set to finish her treatments within the next two weeks, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Large has been treated at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City and is scheduled to receive her final IV chemo and bone marrow biopsy at the St. Judge Children’s Hospital in Memphis, the release stated.
To raise money for St. Jude, Large will sell lemonade from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in front of Mane Street Salon located at the intersection of Tanner and Main Street in Abingdon.
Funds raised will go to “Ellee’s Army” in the upcoming St. Jude walk/run being held Sept. 14 at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee.