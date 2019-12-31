Bristol, Va., firefighter helps save man’s life while on cruise vacation
BRISTOL, Va. — Emergency workers are never really off duty, as Sgt. David Jenks learned recently.
The setting was perfect for an idyllic vacation — a nice cruise ship in the Caribbean, perfect weather — a nice relaxing get away for Jenks and his wife. A sergeant with the Bristol Virginia Fire Department and a paramedic with the fire department and Bristol Life Saving Crew, Jenks, 58, was ready for a much-needed respite. But while he was enjoying dinner on the second night of the cruise, frantic shouting from across the dining room alerted him.
In typical paramedic form, Jenks shot up from his table and immediately ran to the rescue. Several tables away, he found an older gentleman lying unresponsive on the floor. The man was not breathing and had no pulse, so Jenks began to perform CPR. As luck would have it, there was also an L.A. County firefighter, a registered nurse from Ohio and a retired flight medic in the dining room that evening, so the four went to work to try to save the man’s life.
A few minutes into the scenario, members of the ship’s crew brought in an AED, or automatic external defibrillator, which indicated the patient needed to be shocked. Several shocks and what seemed like an eternity of CPR later, the ship’s medic arrived with medications, and the man was able to regain a pulse and breathe on his own.
“Everything played out for this guy’s favor,” Jenks noted. “The right people showed up at the right time, the right equipment showed up at the right time, everything worked out of this guy to have a successful outcome. All the pieces came together — I don’t know if you took any piece out of that scenario if he would have survived, but things just played out well. We were on him just about as soon as he hit the floor.” Read the full story here.
