To help contain the new coronavirus, as well as protect patients and team members, all Ballad Health hospitals and long-term care facilities are implementing new visitation guidelines that will remain in place until further notice, according to its website.
As of Monday, March 16, all Ballad Health hospitals will limit their public entry points and engage all visitors in screening protocols. Visitors will also be limited to one guest per patient, and no visitors under age 18 will be allowed.
Additionally, before visitors can see patients, they will answer several questions to evaluate any potential COVID-19 risk. If needed, visitors might have their temperatures checked, be given masks or not be permitted to visit.
Exceptions to the one-visitor rule will be in place for the system’s birthing center and pediatric departments, which will allow two visitors per patient. Further exceptions to screening limitations and visiting hours are available for hospice, end-of-life care and other circumstances, and they will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Privately employed patient sitters will follow the same screening guidance and protocols as Ballad Health team members.
Additionally, Ballad Health has ceased all visitation for its long-term care facilities. Visitors will not be permitted at the following locations:
• Francis Marion Manor Health & Rehabilitation, Marion, Virginia
• Laughlin Healthcare Center, Greeneville
• Madison House, Kingsport
• Mountain View Regional Hospital, Norton
• Wexford House, Kingsport
These restrictions also apply to clinical students and student volunteers assigned to these locations. As with general hospital visitation, case-by-case exceptions will be considered.
For more information, click here.
