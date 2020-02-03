A shooting in the Stephens section of Wise County is currently under investigation by multiple agencies.

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore and Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp announced the investigation in a Facebook post shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, but provided no other details.

The investigation is still underway, the post reads.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

