ABINGDON, Va. – A Saltville man, who lied about his own death to hide assets from the federal bankruptcy court and later assumed the identity of an attorney from Florida, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced.
On Wednesday, Russell Geyer, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of contempt of court, one count of bankruptcy fraud, one count of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity fraud.
“In an effort to game the bankruptcy system, Mr. Geyer devised a made-for-TV plot that ultimately collapsed under its own weight,” Cullen said today in a news release. “The audacity of his fraud scheme not only shocks the conscience, but it offends the integrity of our judicial system.”
“Despite its complexity and shameless use of deceit, including against his own wife, Mr. Geyer’s scheme failed to account for the FBI’s and the U.S. Attorney’s office’s commitment to protect both fraud victims and our judicial system.” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division David W. Archey said today. “Yesterday’s guilty plea is a just and fitting end to Mr. Geyer’s audacious plan. We are grateful for the USAO’s efforts and assistance in this case.
At sentencing, Geyer faces up to life in federal prison, the release states. He will be sentenced on Aug. 6 at 2:30 p.m.
”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.