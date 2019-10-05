SULLIVAN COUNTY

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy 

Jeff Cassidy

Sheriff since 2018

Worked at Sheriff’s Office from 1997-2017

BHC 2019 Jail Tour 05

Lee Carswell

Chief Jail Administrator since 2018

Worked at Sheriff’s Office since 1997

Richard Venable

Mayor since 2014

Barry Staubus

District Attorney General since 2011

Sullivan County

Sullivan County Jail Tour

Brian Dillard

Jail Operations Captain

Since 2018

Melissa Copas

Jail Administrative Captain

Worked at Sheriff’s Office since 2000

Architects

Jay Henderlight

Michael Brady Inc.

Developing a master plan to expand and/or renovate the current jail and/or build a new jail

Jail Meeting

John Eisenlau

Architect/detention planner and designer

TreanorHL

Developing a master plan to expand and/or renovate the current jail and/or build a new jail

Bristol, Virginia

David Maples

Sheriff since 2017

37 years in BVSO

Randy Eads

City Manager/Attorney

Since 2016

Neal Osborne

Mayor Since 2019

2 years on Council

Allison Arnold

Director

Alternative Sentencing programs

Since 2018

