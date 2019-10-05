SULLIVAN COUNTY
Jeff Cassidy
Sheriff since 2018
Worked at Sheriff’s Office from 1997-2017
Lee Carswell
Chief Jail Administrator since 2018
Worked at Sheriff’s Office since 1997
Richard Venable
Mayor since 2014
Barry Staubus
District Attorney General since 2011
Sullivan County
Brian Dillard
Jail Operations Captain
Since 2018
Melissa Copas
Jail Administrative Captain
Worked at Sheriff’s Office since 2000
Architects
Jay Henderlight
Michael Brady Inc.
Developing a master plan to expand and/or renovate the current jail and/or build a new jail
John Eisenlau
Architect/detention planner and designer
TreanorHL
Developing a master plan to expand and/or renovate the current jail and/or build a new jail
Bristol, Virginia
David Maples
Sheriff since 2017
37 years in BVSO
Randy Eads
City Manager/Attorney
Since 2016
Neal Osborne
Mayor Since 2019
2 years on Council
Allison Arnold
Director
Alternative Sentencing programs
Since 2018
