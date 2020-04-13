BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. -- Buchanan County now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a press release posted on the County’s Facebook page on Monday.
Trey Adkins, a member of Buchanan County’s Board of Supervisors representing Knox County, said in a different post to his personal Facebook page that the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health weren’t showing that total of 12 yet. As of 6:15 p.m. Monday, the VDH's COVID-19 case map still showed Buchanan having just two cases. (The VDH said it updates its case map page before 10 a.m. each day.)
“Those sites will update in the coming days,” Adkins’ post read.
“The County would ask all of its citizens to please stay home, if at all possible, during what could very well be a critical stage of the pandemic for Buchanan County and all of Southwest Virginia,” Robert Craig Horn, the County Administrator, stated in the County’s press release.
The press release also asked residents to follow social distancing guidelines and remember that “gatherings of more than ten persons are in direct violation of the Governor’s Executive Order #55.”
