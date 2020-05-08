BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At its first regular session meeting in more than a month, the Sullivan County Commission on Thursday increased the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s budget using new emergency COVID-19 funds from the state of Tennessee.
The commission also agreed to apply for additional funds in response to the pandemic.
The session, which was initially scheduled in April, was held both remotely and in person at the Sullivan County Courthouse.
During the meeting, the commission unanimously passed a resolution to add $158,000 to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s current fiscal year budget. All of the money came from the state, said Mark Vance, one of the county commissioners for District 2 and a sponsor of the resolution.
“The funds will be used ... for an epidemiologist. It’ll be [for nurses], people to help [the health department],” Vance said in his remarks explaining the resolution. “They only have one epidemiologist at the health department, so they’re going to be getting a grant to fund another ... to help track these viruses and so forth.”
The commission also unanimously agreed to apply for a $61,833 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s FY 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. The funds will be used by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office “for preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus,” according to the resolution.
Later in the meeting, the commission authorized the sale of the grounds of the Bluff City Middle School property, which Sullivan County owns and has been working with the Sullivan County Board of Education to sell.
Hershel Glover, the commissioner for District 5 and a sponsor of the resolution authorizing the sale, said that there had been a couple of sealed bids on the school and the grounds, with Chris Laisure as the highest bidder.
“He’s going to turn the middle school into an after-school function for the children, also going to use it for the veterans. We’ve got some other nonprofits that are going to be involved with him,” Glover said. “It’s going to be a very good investment for Bluff City and the surrounding area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.