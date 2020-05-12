Northeast State Community College has made Megan Almaroad its new director of advancement operations, the college announced Tuesday.
Almaroad’s new position went into effect on Monday. She was previously the College’s coordinator of advancement operations, and has also held a variety of other positions there--among them, secretary for the office of the president, executive secretary for institutional advancement and coordinator for foundation financial affairs.
"Megan has more than 18 years of foundation and finance experience and has built incredible relationships with Foundation Board members and community members," Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said in the statement. "Her competence, integrity, and professionalism are a gift to the College and the Foundation."
In her new position, Almaroad will manage Northeast State’s foundation and “the planning, coordination, and implementation of a comprehensive fundraising program,” the statement said. She’ll also be responsible for deepening relationships between the college, foundation and broader community to support the advancement office’s work.
“Almaroad brings considerable experience to the position, having assisted with the Foundation's $14 million endowment as well as day-to-day operations of the office,” the statement said. “She has also managed expenditures for a $15 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Workforce Development.”
Almaroad earned her bachelor of business administration from King College. She also earned her associate of applied science in business management, along with a certificate in accounting, from Northeast State.
