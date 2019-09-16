Bristol, Tenn. - At its Monday night board meeting the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education unanimously voted to begin the process of offering Tom Sisk, current superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama, for the position as the new director of schools.

The board spent more than an hour publicly interviewing Sisk on topics including leadership style, his experience with career and technical education, his thoughts on the place of technology in the schools and safety measures he implemented at Limestone County Schools among other education administration related topics.

Board member Jill Harrison will work with outside counsel to negotiate the employment contract with Sisk. Jim Butcher the vice chair of the board said it has not yet been determined when Sisk will begin, but he said Sisk has already made arrangements so he can begin as soon as possible.

 

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

276-645-2512 | lgreiss@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments