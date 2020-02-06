Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 515 PM EST THURSDAY. * AT 809 AM EST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THAT HEAVY RAIN WAS FALLING OVER THE AREA. THE HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE FLOODING. OVER THE LAST 12 HOURS, 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN ACROSS THE AREA WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES EXPECTED TODAY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BRISTOL VA, ABINGDON, LEBANON, CLEVELAND VA, GLADE SPRING, HONAKER, ST. PAUL, DAMASCUS, EMORY-MEADOW VIEW AND ROSEDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&