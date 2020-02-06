Flooding swamped the Town of Cedar Bluff in Tazewell County on Thursday.

"It's pretty rough right now," Town manager John Absher said Thursday afternoon. "And the water is not even where it's really going to crest at."

Three main roads - Middle Creek, Indian Creek and Old Kentucky Turnpike - have been closed.

"We've had to evacuate Banes Bottom," Absher said.

That evacuation meant displacing residents of 14 units at Wilson's Mobile Home Park, according to Absher, who said more apartments on Indian Creek were also evacuated.

"Indian Creek Road going toward Banes Bottom is completely shut down," Absher said. "You can't get across there."

A tributary of the CLinch River, Indian Creek has swelled out of its banks and flooded the town, Absher said. "Absolutely."

The rising waters have also strained the staff of the Tazewell County town near Richlands. "Everyone's scrambling," Absher said. "You never prepare for these situations, and we've got everybody on call and out, but it's still seems we're short-handed."

Town offices closed at noon on Thursday as a state of emergency was declared in Tazewell County.

Richlands Middle School, meanwhile, has been set up as an emergency shelter.

Waters on the Clinch River, at the center of town, have risen to the bottom of the rock wall of the historic Cedar Bluff Mill, Absher said.

"And there's several people stranded at several apartments," Absher said. "Emergency services will go over there in a jonboat."

