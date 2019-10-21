The Virginia State Police has identified the driver who died from injuries sustained in a tractor-trailer crash last week in Smyth County.

Gretchen P. Valladares, 27, of Miami, Florida, passed away following a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 16 on Route 600 at the intersection of Route 604, according to a VSP news release.

Valladares was driving a tractor-trailer with a load of pumpkins north on Route 600 when the truck drove off the right side of the road and overturned several times, the release stated.

She was flown to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment, but died from her injuries later that night.

Valladares wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments