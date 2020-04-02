BRISTOL, Va. — We started off on a sidewalk and eventually stood stranded on a shoreline.
Here, in the springtime at Sugar Hollow Park, we found dog walkers, sweating senior citizens and groups of girls — all eager to get out and see this grassy, woodsy and wet oasis within earshot of an interstate highway.
A year earlier, my 13-year-old son, John, and I had ventured into the backwoods of Sugar Hollow — climbing up ridges with rocks jutting out of leaf piles.
But those trails, at that time, turned out to be too tough to follow with a lack of proper signage.
“We’re working on that and reposting some of the trails,” said Danny Hill, the recreation superintendent for the Bristol Virginia Parks and Recreation Department.
“Ninety percent of the use back there is the avid hikers and mountain bikers. There are some of those trails that have some pretty steep vertical climbs.”
This time out, on a less adventurous Friday afternoon, John and I didn’t even have a choice on getting back there.
Turns out, we were stopped in our tracks by the flooding waters of Beaver Creek.
“I don’t know why,” my son said to me, “but I feel like I’m stranded on an island right now.”
What are usually the wetlands of Sugar Hollow, on this day, looked like a lake.
Why, it even appeared to smell like fish.
These floodwaters represented the sometimes-existing “Beaver Creek Lake” — a retention basin that shows up on some contour maps.
For several minutes, John and I simply stood at the shoreline.
“Dad, I seriously want to drive a bike through this,” John told me. “That would be so cool. Think about it: I love going through puddles on a bike. That would be awesome.”
But, wait, I said. “How do you think you would be able to pedal through the water?”
“Simple,” John returned. “The water is shallow enough to not reach the pedals. But, the pedals are rubber, and they could float. And the air in the tire, the tires float with the air inside. So, literally, I’d be floating on the bike.”
Right.
“The pedals would cause the wheel to be a propeller,” John added.
Maybe.
But, on this day, we had no bikes — just our boots.
So we turned back to the woods, following a dirt path until ultimately finding the sidewalk again at Sugar Hollow, which lies less than a mile off I-81’s Exit 7 along Lee Highway (U.S. 11).
Because the gate was shut on the road leading uphill beyond the Beaver Creek Dam, we had parked near the entrance and started off on the sidewalk.
For the first few minutes, we slipped behind some bleachers and beyond the dog park. Then we followed a half-circle uphill, winding our way into the woods near the top of the dam.
That’s where we came to a crossroads.
Turning right, we could follow over the dam, built in 1965 by the Tennessee Valley Authority to hold back the waters of Beaver Creek.
Turning left, we could follow more of the sidewalk.
Yet we instead opted to go straight — and enter the Black Forest. “’Cause there’s shade,” my son said with a grin.
This is an easy and hardly-even-moderate walk in the woods, filled with conifers and tall pines.
The Black Forest Trail took us to the floodwaters of Beaver Creek. And from there, we retreated on the dirt path that led us to a sidewalk, eventually finding our way back to the main part of the park — with grassy ballfields.
Where we went is a popular place to be, Hill said. “Your average everyday walker, you will find them on the concrete paths and the Black Forest kind of thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.