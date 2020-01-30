BRISTOL, Va. - One person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a roll-over crash in Bristol.
Police said they were called to a crash with injuries on Vance Street. While en route they were informed a separate hit and run crash occurred nearby.
They learned the driver of an SUV sideswiped a vehicle along Vance Street and continued north. The male driver then lost control of his vehicle and went off the right side of the road. It went through multiple properties and rolled-over, coming to rest on its side.
The man was taken by ambulance to Bristol Regional Medical Center, police said.
