BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Saturday in Buchanan County, the agency said Monday.
At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, “a 2014 Lincoln sedan was backing out of a driveway in the 4000 block of Lesters Ford Road, when the driver changed course and drove back into the driveway,” the agency said in an email statement.
The car hit Buford L. Smith, 51, who was “standing on a bridge in the driveway,” the agency said. Smith was knocked over the bridge and fell about 10 feet before landing in the creek beneath. The Lincoln ran off the side of the bridge and flipped before falling into the creek as well.
Smith, a Grundy, Va., resident, died at the crash site. The Lincoln’s driver, a 91-year-old man also from Grundy, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Kentucky hospital and is being treated there.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.N. Looney is investigating the incident. No charges have been made yet.
