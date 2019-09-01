WISE, Va. - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday morning, a press release from VSP stated.

VSP was made of aware of and responded to the crash on Coeburn Mountain Road in Wise County at 12:38 a.m. The release from VSP stated the motorcyclist a man, died at the scene.

This story is ongoing. Keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for more updates.

