An Abingdon man died in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hurricane Creek Road, according to Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

A 1997 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on Hurricane Creek Road / Route 600 when it ran off the right side of the road. Police say the driver, Billy W. Crabtree, 48, of Abingdon, over-corrected and the vehicle crossed back over the road, where it ran off the left side of it. The Jeep crashed into a tree and overturned, Geller said.

Crabtree, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Geller said.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

