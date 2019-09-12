An Abingdon man died in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hurricane Creek Road, according to Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
A 1997 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on Hurricane Creek Road / Route 600 when it ran off the right side of the road. Police say the driver, Billy W. Crabtree, 48, of Abingdon, over-corrected and the vehicle crossed back over the road, where it ran off the left side of it. The Jeep crashed into a tree and overturned, Geller said.
Crabtree, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Geller said.
Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.
