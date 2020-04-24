Beau James has performed in 30 states for over 100 promoters.
The 45-year-old Fall Branch, Tennessee, resident has been cheered, jeered and body-slammed.
Fans of pro wrestling recognize this colorful character as “Handsome Beau James” or the “King of Kingsport.” Some know him as the “King of the Appalachian Mountains” or even as “The Goon.”
He prefers to simply be called Beau.
“I got my start in wrestling in high school, and I’ve been on the road ever since then,” James said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes over those years.”
From small high schools and rescue squad halls to festivals and civic centers, pro wrestling was once wildly popular in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
James knows the story.
“I was a super-fan as a kid,” James said. “I watched wrestling on TV every week and saw my first live event in October of 1982.”
That Mid-Atlantic Wresting program was held at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. The featured attraction was a battle between Canadian lumberjack Joe LeDuc and “Boogie Woogie Man” Jimmy Valiant, a WWE Hall of Famer who once ran a wresting camp in Shawsville, Virginia.
“I saw every big star of the time attending different Mid-Atlantic events,” James said.
James soon turned his passion into an occupation. He hung posters around towns for various wrestling promotors, set up rings at venues, and worked the merchandise table.
“Whatever the promoters needed done around Northeast Tennessee, I would do,” James said.
By age 15, James moved inside the squared circle as a referee. He made his competitive debut two years later.
That’s where the real adventure began.
“I’ve spent most of my life traveling to and wrestling in multiple towns and states every week,” James said. “Wrestling has taken me to 38 states.”
Along the winding way, James has amassed a roomful of championship belts and titles.
He’s earned the Southern States Heavyweight and Appalachian Mountain Wrestling tag team titles along with the International Brass Buckles and National Wrestling Alliance Mountain State television championships.
“I’ve been blessed to wrestle many legends over the years like Jerry Lawler, Bill Dundee, Jimmy Golden, Tracy Smothers and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express tag team of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson,” James said. “I’ve also worked with Northeast Tennessee area stars such as “The Equalizer”, Frank Parker, Ricky Harrison and Scott Sterling.”
James can remember when pro wrestling was a weekend staple on all regional television stations. Saturday afternoon was often the prime viewing period for those high-flying spectacles where fans expressed love for their favorite wrestlers and rooted against the bombastic bad guys, known as “heels” in wresting parlance.
“In the days of Southeastern Wrestling, Mid Atlantic Wrestling and the other regional wrestling territories, you had three local TV channels and they all needed programming. Wrestling was a perfect fit on a barter deal,” said James, referring to a shared agreement between promoters and broadcasters or production and advertising.
“By the late the 1980s, everything changed to paid-programming with promoters having to buy air time on top of paying production.”
According to the James, it takes creativity and patience to make a regional wrestling package work in the current television climate.
“There are so many channels out there,” said James, who has appeared in dozens of televised matches. “The cost to do a TV program is cheaper and easier with technology. It’s just harder for people to find you. But you can reach as many if not more people at a fraction of the cost by streaming your programs and using social media.”
Appalachian Mountain Wrestling, based in Hazard, Kentucky, currently has a package with two TV stations in Kentucky.
James has worked overtime to promote and preserve the tradition of wrestling in the region. In addition to competing in matches, he balances his time as a wrestling promoter, author, historian and producer of streaming content.
“Wrestling was once part of the culture here,” James said. “All the top wrestlers from the late 1940s to the 1990s came through here to learn and wrestle in different towns. Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Antonio Inkio and dozens of more star wrestled here early on.”
So just how rich is the legacy of pro wrestling in Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia?
“In the days of wrestlers like Ron Wright and Whitey Caldwell, there would be big crowds every week of the year for events in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol,” James said.
James said venues as the Buck Han Huss Dome in Kingsport, Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee, would attract sellout gatherings.
“Wrestling still has a following here, but the scene is nothing like it was decades ago,” James said.
In 1991, James founded an independent, Kingsport-based wrestling promotion known as Southern States Wresting. The SSW succeeded Knoxville-based Smoky Mountain Wrestling, a famed promotion operated by wrestling legend Jim Cornette that held events throughout the Appalachian region from 1991-95.
“Southern States Wrestling was started on a hope and a prayer,” James said. “Now here we are 29 years later and still putting on live events at fairs and festivals. We do not have anywhere the events we once did, but we’re still going.”
For now, James is biding his time in the age of COVID-19.
“I came off of the road on March 7,” James said. “I had planning on wrestling just a few days later in Kentucky, and then everything started to get cancelled. I’m not used to this. Gypsies are not meant to sit still.”
James has no idea when he can resume his adventure.
“The big question is when will people be willing to gather in a building with others to watch,” he said.
There have been two benefits to these rare vacation for James. In addition to spending more time with his family, he has time to research and reflect
“From my first match in high school to all these years later, I’ve had the chance to wrestle against, travel with and make friends with so many guys in wrestling like The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Jimmy Valiant,” James said. “That’s pretty cool.”
For more information on Beau James, check out facebook.com/prowrestlerbeaujames, southernstateswrestlingnetwork.pivotshare.com, patreon.com/kingofkingsport or the kingofkingsport Twitter page
