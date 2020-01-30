Pete Dye passed away on January 9 at the age of 94. Most golfers certainly recognize Dye’s name from the numerous golf courses he designed during his storied career, especially well known venues that get showcased during some of golf’s biggest tournaments: TPC Sawgrass (home of the Players Championship), Whistling Straits (3-time host of the PGA Championship and site of this year’s Ryder Cup), the Ocean Course at Kiawah (2012 PGA Championship and the legendary “War by the Shore” in the 1991 Ryder Cup), and many others.
The name Pete Dye always seems to elicit some kind of emotion from golfers. They would say his courses are too hard, or too tricky, or too contrived. Others might say they love his courses, the railroad ties, the pot bunkers, the huge bodies of water that come into play.
I was fortunate to work at one of his masterpieces, The Honors Course, just north of Chattanooga. On one cold, dreary winter day, I got to witness the man himself at work. And it is a memory I will cherish the rest of my life.
I was starting my second season as an assistant professional, and the Club had decided to do some work on the par-5 11th hole. Anytime there was work to be done on the course, Mr. Dye was consulted first and usually made a trip to oversee it firsthand. This occasion was no different, as the green at the 11th was experiencing some issues.
First, there was a large oak tree just off the left edge of the putting surface that provided all kinds of problems for the green. Second, it was an unusual green design, especially for a par-5, because it was flat in the front half of the green, then had a large swale leading down to the second half. The back of the green was like a large bowl and sat lower than the front of the green.
The day that Mr. Dye was scheduled to be on site to rework the 11th hole was miserable. Temperature in the 30s, a light rain falling. I had asked my boss if I could come out and just observe, and he insisted that I do so.
I took my cart out to the 11th hole, and by the time Mr. Dye arrived to begin work there were at least 15 people in attendance. The superintendent had all of his young assistants there taking notes, and one was filming the entire day with a video camera. The Club’s president and a couple of other prominent, life-long members were there as well.
As the genius in his early 80s approached the gathering crowd, he looked around and said, “I didn’t realize I was going to have an audience today. I guess I better be on my best behavior……well, let’s get started boys.”
He then proceeded to walk around motioning to his young employee on a bulldozer what he was thinking. He and his trusty dog, “Sixty”, walked down the fairway about 80 yards short of the green, turned around, and he started waving his arms around. Mr. Dye didn’t work off of architectural drawings or maps, he got out in the field and saw what he wanted. He then relayed that information to the guys on the equipment and they started pushing dirt around.
He was literally an artist.
I was mesmerized by how he could envision something in his mind and then make the ground look like it. He proceeded to spend the entire day making gestures and getting it just right. As he neared the end of his instructions, I was able to shake his hand and tell him how much I enjoyed watching him work, and what a pleasure it was to meet him. He could not have been any more gracious.
And the “new” 11th hole was well received by the Club when it opened later that spring.
When I heard the news of his passing, I immediately recalled that winter day. And, it’s funny how things all come together in life. That young assistant superintendent with the video camera? He’s now the Head Superintendent at The Honors Course, the caretaker of that magnificent property. Myself, just a 2nd year assistant golf professional? Well, I was still several years away from becoming the Head Golf Professional at The Olde Farm in Bristol, designed by course architect Bobby Weed. The first time I met Bobby and played golf with him, he told me that when the founder of The Honors Course called Mr. Dye about building his Club and invited him out to look at the piece of property, Mr. Dye brought along his young associate to scout things out with him. That associate’s name was Bobby Weed.
Pete Dye is one of the reasons we love this crazy game. He once famously said, “Life’s not fair, so why should I make a course that’s fair?” If you think about it, he’s exactly right but that’s what is so enticing about golf in general. It is the challenge of perfecting a game that can’t be perfected. Sure, we can hit that perfect shot from time to time, some more often than others. But over the course of a single hole, or an entire round of golf, or even over the course of four days in a tournament, there will be bumps in the road. The wayward tee shot that comes out of nowhere. Or how many times have you drained a long, winding 30-foot putt for birdie, then on the very next hole missed a 4-footer for par? Happens all the time; the game is crazy and addicting and exhilarating, all at the same time.
Pete Dye captured all of those feelings in his courses. I watched an interview with a Tour player talking about Dye upon his passing. He said, “Pete would give you a chance to play his holes, but you had to play them from the correct positions and angle. And he dictated where those positions were on each hole. You had to figure out how he wanted you to play the hole, and then you could have some success. But if you tried to get too aggressive and play them another way, he was going to punish you.”
I remember the exact moment I realized what Dye was trying to do. It happened on the 13th hole at The Honors Course, a 400-yard, dogleg left par-4 with a slightly uphill approach shot. Visually it is pretty straight forward looking, with two large fairway bunkers out in the distance that provide an aiming point down the right half of the fairway. Down the left is a forest of trees and a small, hidden hazard. So a conservative tee shot down the right half of the fairway sets you up for a short iron 2nd…….or, so it appeared.
As I was playing one summer afternoon with some members, I hit my tee shot exactly where I was looking, five yards inside the fairway line down the right. I reached down, confidently picked up my tee, and walked off the tee. As I got to my ball, it was 1 yard in the rough, on a severe side slope with the ball well below my feet. I went from thinking I’d have a perfect wedge or 9-iron, to just trying to figure out how to get the ball on the green. I looked back and noticed a slight, small ridge in the fairway exactly where my ball had landed. It kicked the ball over to the right and off the fairway. That’s when it hit me. Pete Dye was telling me that what appeared to be the correct angle – the right half of the fairway - was going to be nearly impossible to hit with a driver. I had to get aggressive and closer to the trouble down the left if I wanted a flat lie and an easy approach to the green. Or I could lay back on that right-hand line with a 3-wood, but be left with a longer approach shot.
I may have referred to Mr. Dye as something less than pleasant in that moment. But it was then clear to me he was a genius when it came to course design.
You have to have people to find these great pieces of property, then design a golf course that creates excitement, variety, and provides a backdrop of being out in nature and enjoying a great game. No one did it better than Pete Dye, and I call myself fortunate to have experienced it firsthand.
