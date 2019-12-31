Instead of Christmas presents, Marion student collects blankets for needy

MARION, Va. — Seniors, veterans, homeless people and disadvantaged families in Southwest Virginia will be a little warmer this winter, thanks to the efforts of a big-hearted 11-year-old girl.

Mya Ferland, a student at Marion Middle School, decided that instead of getting presents for Christmas this year, she wanted to give something to her community. So with the help of her mother, Kasandra Ferland, she set out to collect blankets for those less fortunate.

“God just put it on my heart this Christmas,” Mya explained. “I really didn’t want to get new toys; I just wanted to make other people warm. I feel like I’m touching others hearts to keep them warm this year, and I hope that it touches other people’s hearts and inspires people to give.” Read the full story.

